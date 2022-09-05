Cowboys news: Mutual interest between Jason Peters and Dallas could result in a Monday deal

Stay close to your phone this Labor Day because a deal could come soon.

While the league office uses Friday afternoons to release news they have to, but would rather not be on continuous loops on TV shows, national reporters hold this lesser news to try and drum up views and clicks on Sunday mornings. The news that Dallas is closing in on an agreement with free agent tackle Jason Peters has fallen into this category for NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Cowboys fans who are plugged in, thanks to the local media, has known every step of the process; from Peters meeting with Jerry Jones, taking a physical, to the report that if anything were to happen it wouldn’t be until Monday. All of that occured on Friday; nothing has changed since except for the fact that the regular-season process is kicking in for all involved in the league. The Cowboys will have to release a player in order to make room for Peters and seeing that the league office was closed after the visit and physical concluded, it makes perfect sense why no actual transactions were reported.

In addition to landing 11th in the power rankings, one Cowboys player made an appearance as a 2022 X factor.

The X factors: Make-or-break players who will decide the 2022 season 4. Trevon Diggs Diggs had a 2021 season best described as “weird.” On one hand, he was a playmaking machine, racking up 11 interceptions (three more than any other player), which helped him to first-team All-Pro recognition. On the other, he struggled against the run and in coverage, allowing a league-high 1,016 yards on 96 targets (18.5 yards per catch). That was 154 yards more than any other corner. Despite all the interceptions, Diggs graded out 80th among 116 qualified corners at Pro Football Focus. But his ability to sustain playmaking will be huge in Dallas’ quest to repeat as the NFC East champ, especially with star left tackle Tyron Smith set to miss extended time.

What is your bold prediction before the season begins?

The defense continues their interception-mania from last season, and an up-and-coming defender makes his name known. Last season, interceptions were arguably the theme of the defense. Twenty-six picks later–the expectations are now high for the Cowboys to repeat or outperform that number, so that will be interesting to see them chase that feat all season. Well, on Sunday night, the defense will get their first pick of the year, and I’m riding with it coming from S Israel Mukuamu, who I predicted as my biggest sleeper this year. Some fans can point to the fact that Brady rarely makes mistakes when the lights come on, but with the shaky offensive line on his end, you can bet DC Dan Quinn is going to dial heavy pressure. And with pressure, Brady is bound to make mistakes. Plus, after seeing Mukuamu make plays this preseason, I’m confident his ball-hawk skills will translate.

Do you think McCarthy finds a way to make it to the 2023 season?

I argued (and continue to argue), 2021 already was make or break for Mike, and McCarthy unequivocally broke. Jerry and Stephen knew it and Mike knew it. The only question was the timing. If the Cowboys fired McCarthy who would they replace him with? They like Dan Quinn but to they want to hitch their wagon to a defensive guy for the meat of Dak Prescott’s career? They like Kellen Moore but do they think he’s ready to run the show? Then Sean Payton entered the conversation. Payton was once an assistant coach in Dallas and he nearly became Head Coach back in 2019 (an agreement was nixed in the eleventh hour). Jerry and Payton have a mutual fondness for one another that cannot be understated. Would Jerry and Stephen be willing to step back and let a real coach actually coach the team? Of course. They had it all worked out a little over two years ago. The issue is the agreement with the Saints. Payton is under contract and the Dallas Cowboys need to satisfy the Saints desires in order to get him out of that contract. Again, it was nearly done before so it shouldn’t be impossible to agree to compensation again. Mike McCarthy is in Dallas again this year simply to bide time.

A Roquan-Schultz trade likely doesn't make sense for either party.

It is therefore a bit bewildering to see Bleacher Report suggest that it thinks the Cowboys should consider making a trade involving Schultz and netting linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Their thinking? “Schultz is an integral part of the Cowboys offense, but they’re already paying top dollar at four different offensive positions (quarterback, running back, right guard and left tackle),” writes Bleacher Report. ”Can they realistically afford to give Schultz a major deal as well?’’ Yeah, but ... *If Dallas doesn’t want to “pay top dollar’’ anymore, why would it want to take on Roquan, who is involved in a contract dispute - and who will eventually make $15 million-plus APY? *Why do the Bears want to “pay top dollar’’ to Schultz, who is making $11.8 million this year (and will be a free agent in 2023)? *Why, especially, do the Bears need to move off a Pro Bowl linebacker to acquire a tight end when they already employ Cole Kmet? The 6-6, 260-pound Kmet is a second-round pick entering Year 3 and coming off a season during which he produced 60 receptions for 612 yards. How, therefore, is tight end a Bears need?

Less than a week until the Cowboys will be playing regular season football.

As we count down to the start of a new season, we’ll focus on the exact number of days before the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs. Today, we will continue with 7 days until the start of the season. Countdown | Play 7: Staubach 7-yard TDs in SB VI The Play: We’ve got two plays for today’s entry — both from Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, both in Super Bowl VI. On Jan. 16, 1972 — the Cowboys’ first of five Super Bowl victories — Staubach threw two touchdown passes, both 7-yard throws, to Lance Alworth and Mike Ditka as the Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins, 24-3.

