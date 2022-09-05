The Cowboys are currently 1.5-point underdogs to the Tampa Bay Bucs in season opener

It’s a brand new season for the Dallas Cowboys. They host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, Spetemebr 11th, 2022. The Bucs are, of course, led by Tom Brady. The Super Bowl winners from two years ago are 1.5 point favorites over the Cowboys, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The first games of any season are among the hardest to predict. Teams can rise or fall from a season ago, and after a few games preconceptions can be proven wrong. So besides the Cowboys, you can check out all the odds for the first week courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll see who has been overestimated and underestimated after the games are played.

The Cowboys are at home to start the season, and that is usually good for two or three points. So the fact the Bucs are 1.5 point favorites is actually indicative that the oddsmakers feel the Bucs are pretty solid picks in Week 1. The Cowboys very uneven offseason, plus the loss of Tyron Smith, provides ample reason for the perception of Dallas as underdogs. But, they have to play the game, so the Cowboys will have every opportunity to prove the doubters wrong.