Cowboys make roster move to free spot for Jason Peters

The Dallas Cowboys are adding Jason Peters to their practice squad to provide much needed depth at offensive tackle. This is a huge relief and addresses the biggest problem the team faced once Tyron Smith was lost for much of the season to injury. However, the practice squad was full before the signing, and that meant someone had to be released. The unfortunate player turns out to be DE Mike Tafua.

To make room for Jason Peters, Cowboys released DL Mika Tafua from practice squad. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 5, 2022

This makes a lot of sense given that the team has a lot of depth on the 53-man roster at defensive end, plus unicorn player Micah Parsons adds even more pass rush. It is still a rough development for Tafua, who showed great promise throughout training camp and preseason. He was generally seen as a very solid practice squad addition. Now he has to hope someone else gives him a shot, or sit and wait to see if something opens up for him later. It is entirely possible that the team will release someone outright when it is time to move Peters to the 53, or come up with an IR stash move. That would allow them to bring Tafua back, and they may even have told him that is a plan or at least a possibility when they released him.

Still, the NFL is a harsh thing for players like Tafua on the fringes of the roster. He did all he could to try and earn his spot. It would be nice to see him get a second chance with Dallas in a week or two.