Dallas Cowboys number changes: Jake Ferguson, Anthony Barr, and DaRon Bland all get new jersey numbers

Make sure to update your Cowboys notes.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

We have officially reached the regular season which means things are all being done in true and proper form. Sunday will mark the season opener for the Dallas Cowboys, and we are all anxious to see them play. We are obviously pumped to see some longtime members of the team, but the debuts of new additions and rookies are always enjoyable as well.

When it comes to new players of any kind sometimes there is a bit of a change at this time of year. Oftentimes there are jersey numbers swapped as players initially have to take something they may not necessarily love when options aren’t as braod. Once the roster gets trimmed down to 53 players some things open up, and it appears that a few different players on the team, including a lot of newbies, have taken advantage of that.

Rookie players DaRon Bland, Dennis Houston, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, and Matt Waletzko all have new numbers. To be fair to Waletzko, a big reason for his change is likely the arrival of longtime NFL veteran Jason Peters (who officially joined the Cowboys on Monday) as Peters has long wore 71 throughout his career. It was noble of Waletzko to give it up in favor of 79.

Jake Ferguson had previously had some fun with the idea of wearing number 48 as it was paying homage to longtime Cowboys great Daryl “Moose” Johnston, but 48 on a tight end isn’t necessarily glamorous. 87 is a number that makes much more sense for his position.

Anthony Barr switching from 51 (a fantastic linebacker number) to 42 is a bit of a bold choice, but as long as he is making plays that is all that ultimately matters.

Notably, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin still has not technically decided on a new number. Turpin has been wearing number 2 to this point, but that belongs to cornerback Jourdan Lewis. While it had bee reported that Turpin would be switching to the iconic number 9, it appears he may be having second thoughts. 16 is reportedly his other option.

