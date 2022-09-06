Cowboys news: Tyler Smith already learning from newest addition Jason Peters

The Cowboys rookie is already learning from a grizzled veteran.

Not long after officially signing his contract with the Cowboys, Jason Peters was on the practice field Monday, already chatting with first-round draft pick Tyler Smith. “Today he was giving me some tips and tricks he’s learned throughout the years that could really help me in my development,” Smith said. “He’s a great addition to the team.” Smith, 21, was three years old when Peters – a nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle with the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles – entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas in 2004. Peters has built a Hall of Fame resume in the past 18 years. He says one of his goals now, at age 40, is “trying to set the bar for the up-and-coming youth.” “If you love the game and want to keep playing, I’m just showing them you can do it instead of letting the league run you out,” he said. “I’m a living testimony that you can keep going.”

The newest Cowboy talks about playing for a team that was once his biggest rival.

If you open your nearest window and listen closely you’ll hear the sound of dishes and furniture being thrown in Philadelphia, and for one reason in particular. Jason Peters, the former longtime all-world left tackle of the Eagles has now signed with the Dallas Cowboys after spending 11 of his previous 12 NFL seasons in Eastern Pennsylvania - battling the Cowboys tooth and nail. The deal became official on Labor Day, just ahead of practice, and the six-time All-Pro explained how things went from him once voicing his displeasure for the “arrogant” Cowboys to readying to suit up for them in 2022. “Man, I don’t really call it arrogance,” Peters explained. “ I mean, they had swagger - pretty much the same thing. The swagger, they’ll go in week in and week out with that swagger, you can tell how the defense plays. Dak and Zeke, scoring and everybody [wearing] their emotions on their shoulders. I mean I like that to be honest.

The Cowboys best defensive player is looking to be better, with no limits.

“Last year, I was trying to find myself,” Parsons said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “This year, I know exactly who I need to be: The best player in the league. . . . I’m not talking about the best defensive player. I want to be like, the greatest. That’s the type of mindset I have and the confidence that I have.” A quarterback has won the league MVP award the past nine years, and only two defensive players have ever won the award. Vikings defensive tackle Alan Page was the NFL MVP in 1971 and Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor won it in 1986. So, the odds are against Parsons for the MVP award. He has the third-best odds for defensive player of the year, though, trailing only Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett, after arguably the best rookie season in NFL history for a defensive player. “Being the best player doesn’t mean I am going to have a sack a game,” Parsons said. “It doesn’t mean I am going to have 10 tackles a game. It’s just making my team better. That’s what comes with being the best player. That’s the thing, it’s not all individual stat accolades. That’s what I had to learn. “Being the best player in the league doesn’t mean you are going to have 20 sacks. Being the best player in the league means leading your team to a championship and having the best defense. . . . I have to make everyone around me better. I have to be one of those guys that we can lean on in big moments. That’s what that means.”

A quick season preview from ESPN.

Fantasy breakout candidate: Tony Pollard, RB The efficient Pollard enters his fourth campaign with a chance to push Elliott for a larger share of touches and perhaps his first 1,000-yard rushing season. — Eric Karabell Over or under 10.5 wins? Under The Cowboys’ offensive line takes a step back this season with Tyron Smith’s injury and the departure of Connor Williams and La’el Collins. Prescott and Elliott will struggle in an offense that will be missing Amari Cooper. — Anita Marks Bold prediction for 2022: Pollard will replace Elliott as the Cowboys’ lead back. Elliott’s diminishing speed and production will force the Cowboys to turn to Pollard by the end of October. A dual-threat player with home run ability, Pollard will emerge in the Dallas offense. — Bowen

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.