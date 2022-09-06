Cowboys Reacts Survey: Week 1

We are standing on the steps of a brand new NFL season, just about ready to enter. The long trek through the football-less desert is almost over. Thursday night the 2022 NFL season kicks off, and the following Sunday night the Dallas Cowboys get in on the act.

Like last season Dallas will start the year versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, but this time the ‘Boys will be at home.

It hasn’t been the most serene of offseason for the Cowboys, in fact, it’s been downright rocky at times. The trade of Amari Cooper. Losing Randy Gregory. Releasing La’el Collins. It’s all added up to some frustration among the faithful. Then the Tyron Smith injury hit.

But the team has made some moves that could help. KaVontae Turpin might be a full-fledged weapon on special teams and the occasional gadget play. Jason Peters will look to stabilize the offensive line. Anthony Barr provides solid insurance at linebacker. And the draft picks could show promise.

So before the season starts, before that W or L in the first game, we want to lay down a marker about how the fans feel about the team.

So vote in our poll and we’ll post the results in a few days.

