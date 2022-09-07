Cowboys news: Sean Payton picks Cowboys to beat Buccaneers

Ex-Saints coach Sean Payton is siding with the Cowboys on Sunday.

Payton not only picked the Saints to win the NFC South, he believes the Bucs will lose at Dallas on Sunday night. Payton seems so impressed by Dan Quinn’s development of the Cowboys defense and how a Quinn defense is so tough. Keep in mind Brady took apart Quinn’s Atlanta defense during the Super Bowl for the 2016 season, and a season later Brady marched into Atlanta and had a 23-0 lead early in the fourth quarter against the Falcons. And of course, Brady had no great issues with the Dallas defense under Quinn last season. The Bucs will be “pretty happy” with two wins in their first three games, Payton said as he looked at the Bucs facing Dallas, New Orleans and the Packers to the start the season.

With receiver depth lacking, the Cowboys remain a favorite to reunite with former wide receiver Cole Beasley.

According to a list compiled by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Cowboys’ “best free-agent option” remaining is none other than former wide receiver Cole Beasley. Dallas currently has a shortage of viable veteran receivers, with CeeDee Lamb the only healthy playmaker who has caught a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott. Knox argues that the Cowboys’ assortment of injuries — Michael Gallup remains sidelined and James Washington is out until October — could make a reunion with Beasley sound very appealing. “The Cowboys parted with Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. this offseason,” said Knox. “Michael Gallup is still working back from a torn ACL, Jalen Tolbert is a rookie, and free-agent addition James Washington (foot) is on injured reserve. Dallas could use an experienced pass-catcher to bolster its receiver room, and former Cowboy Cole Beasley would fit the bill. He previously spent three seasons with quarterback Dak Prescott and can play inside and outside—much like Gallup.”

Jason Peters, ex-Philadelphia Eagle and now Cowboy, had some choice words for the Cowboys in 2018.

A clip on social media has been dug up by Pro Football Talk that shows Peters in his Eagles days in 2018 talking about the Cowboys and more importantly their ‘bandwagon’ fans after their resurgence in 2016. Now whether or not these were his ‘true’ feelings or if he was just trying to placate to the Eagles crowd and playing into the rivalry, we may never know, but it will be interesting to see if Cowboys fans are willing to forgive him for what he said.

Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator, is praising the Cowboys defense as ‘fastest’ and ‘longest’ group he has coached.

It takes speed - both mentally and physically - to lead the league with 34 takeaways, six defensive touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. And in his first year with the Dallas Cowboys last season, that’s what coordinator Dan Quinn was able to orchestrate. It was the first time in team history that the Cowboys led the league in takeaway/giveaway ratio, a top-five marked they had hit most recently in 1998. Now, Quinn isn’t hesitating when pinning the elite speed and size of this defense against any unit he’s seen or been around. “It’s probably one of the fastest and the longest in terms of safeties, linebackers with this kind of size and this kind of length,” he said.” This group I’d put up with anybody in terms of the speed to go play.”

Colin Cowherd is comparing the Cowboys to the Raiders and Jerry Jones to Al Davis.

“I think the (Dallas) Cowboys are turning into the Raiders when Al Davis got old. Al Davis and Jerry Jones are very similar. They’re mavericks, contrarian, street fighters, visionaries, and then you start getting into your 70s and you start believing your press. And you’re not quite cognitively as quick. And I think Jerry’s had multiple missteps in the last several years, things he’s said that he’s had to backtrack on. And I thought at the end of Al Davis’ reign, he really romanticized… He really lived in the rearview mirror… And I feel very much that way with the way Jerry Jones handles Zeke. As if it’s a running back league… As if you want your running back to be the biggest cap hit. And I look at Dallas right now and I think they’re dangerously close to becoming the last 10 years of Al Davis’ Raiders. I think what saves them is the Division’s so damn awful. But I thought Philadelphia had a really, really good offseason.”

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.