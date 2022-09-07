Cowboys vs. Bucs injury report (Wednesday): Michael Gallup a limited participant

You know it is finally time for NFL football when the injury reports start coming out. The Dallas Cowboys practiced today in anticipation of their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and afterward issued the league-mandated injury report.

There was some hopeful news along with the Cowboys injury report - wide receiver Michael Gallup was a limited participant. By now we’ve heard that Gallup will not participate in the first game of the season, but even the fact he was limited today is encouraging as he recovers from the ACL tear.

Jourdan Lewis is still bothered by his hamstring issue and was limited today. That is something to track over the next few days to see if the Cowboys nickel starter at cornerback is good to go for Sunday night.

On the other side, receiver Chris Godwin was a full participant for the Bucs leading to more speculation that he could play on Sunday. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was a limited participant with an oblique strain that has sidelined him for a bit of preseason.