Cowboys front 7 have a golden opportunity against Tom Brady

DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, Neville Gallimore and rest of the defensive line and linebackers of the Dallas Cowboys have a golden opportunity to punish the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Looking at the Tampa Bay offensive line, there is no debate that the unit has had struggles after being hit with multiple injuries and players leaving the team.

Tom Brady will be without starting C Ryan Jensen who is injured reserve; he injured his knee during training camp. Tampa Bay has also missing the presence of G Alex Cappa, the Humboldt State stand out was vital to the Buccaneers and has moved on and signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buccaneers will be without G Ali Marpet who announced his retirement via an Instagram post back in February.

There are also questions about the full fitness of starting T Tristian Wirfs. The status of his injury, he is suffering from a strained oblique, is still questionable.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn & defensive line coach Adam Durde should look to expose this fractured offensive line by using stunts and bull rushes to make Wirfs feel uncomfortable.

To finish of the list, G Aaron Shinnie is out for the season, picking up a knee injury during their preseason friendly against the Tennessee Titans

This will give more confidence to the Cowboys defensive line and linebackers going into Sunday. Tom Brady is undefeated against the Cowboys in six games over the course of his career, you should expect Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence to be fired up and look to give Brady his first loss against the Dallas Cowboys.