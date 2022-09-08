Thursday Night Football picks and live discussion: Bills at Rams

The 2022 NFL season is finally here, starting tonight with a clash between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills. A group of BTB front-page writers will be predicting games all season so we’ll start with this one. We are using the moneyline set by DraftKings through our friends at Tallysight.

This will also serve as an open thread for live discussion of the game as it is happening.

Here are brief explanations for the picks.

Dave Halprin - I went with the Bills because they are very hungry after losing out last year in the playoffs. Also, Matthew Stafford’s elbow has me a little worried.

Tom Ryle - The Rams are at home and largely intact from the team that won it all last year, and this early in the season I think that matters. It probably is going to be a close matchup, so the pick is low on confidence. It may come down to how well the Rams defense can get after Josh Allen, and I like their chances.

David Howman - Picking between the Rams and Bills is hard because both teams are likely to be very, very good this year. For me, it ultimately came down to Buffalo likely needing a small acclimation period with a new offensive coordinator in town, as well as not having star CB Tre’Davious White for this matchup.

RJ Ochoa - The Bills are going to be one of the best teams in the NFL this season. They are a lot of fun on top of being really good. All aboard the train, the party starts on Thursday night.

Matt Holleran - The Rams proved they can do what it takes to reach the highest peak in the NFL, but I see them getting off to a bit of a slow start this season. Super Bowl hangovers are a real thing, and more often than not the team that took home the trophy last year does not preform great in Week One. Josh Allen has a great day, tossing three touchdown passes against the tough Rams’ defense. Matt Stafford throws a game-sealing interception, allowing Buffalo to walk away with a win.