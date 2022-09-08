Cowboys vs. Bucs injury report (Thursday): Dak Prescott limited in practice for an unusual reason

Not exactly the news Dallas Cowboys fans wanted to hear on a Thursday of Week 1 on the NFL schedule. Dak Prescott was limited in practice with an ankle issue. Of course, everyone thinks about the ankle injury from a few years ago and wonder what happened.

Practice report, complete with Dak's ankle... pic.twitter.com/8SHgTajjlE — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) September 8, 2022

It turns out that Dak is blaming the issue on some new cleats that appraently didn’t fit well and casued him issues. Hopefully it is as he said... nothing. But definitely not something Cowboys fans wanted to hear.

I reminded Dak he told us he was fine and did a presser after the shoulder issue in camp last season. He laughed and said this is not a problem and he’s fine. There ya go https://t.co/TeWKUWG3Rq — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 8, 2022

Here's Dak Prescott at practice talking with Associate Athletic Trainer Britt Brown about his ankle in his Jordan 11s during the early portion of practice on Thursday. @TomFoxPhoto Dallas Morning News pic.twitter.com/DJeZdSG9Yi — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 8, 2022

Michael Gallup was once again limnited in practice. Earlier today Mike McCarthy hinted that depending on how practices go, there is a possibility that Gallup could still play on Sunday. The smart money says he won’t. Jourdan Lewis remains limited with the hamstring issue and his status for Sunda y is still unclear. Having him back to team up with Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown would be big for the Cowboys.