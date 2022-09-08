 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys vs. Bucs injury report (Thursday): Dak Prescott limited in practice for an unusual reason

The latest on Cowboys and Bucs injuries.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Not exactly the news Dallas Cowboys fans wanted to hear on a Thursday of Week 1 on the NFL schedule. Dak Prescott was limited in practice with an ankle issue. Of course, everyone thinks about the ankle injury from a few years ago and wonder what happened.

It turns out that Dak is blaming the issue on some new cleats that appraently didn’t fit well and casued him issues. Hopefully it is as he said... nothing. But definitely not something Cowboys fans wanted to hear.

Michael Gallup was once again limnited in practice. Earlier today Mike McCarthy hinted that depending on how practices go, there is a possibility that Gallup could still play on Sunday. The smart money says he won’t. Jourdan Lewis remains limited with the hamstring issue and his status for Sunda y is still unclear. Having him back to team up with Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown would be big for the Cowboys.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2022 NFL Week 1

View all 9 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys