Troy Aikman agrees that concerns about the Dallas Cowboys offense are valid for now

The Dallas Cowboys begin a new season on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and so begins their usual love affair with a primetime football slot. It will indeed be on Sunday Night Football where the world is introduced to this year’s version of the Cowboys, a team that we still have a lot of questions about. While we have seen a lot from Dallas throughout training camp and the preseason, we still don’t totally know what this team is going to be, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Questions have hovered around this team all offseason as a result of the departures that the team made. The Cowboys traded away Amari Cooper and released La’el Collins among a handful of other things, and while they brought in young players to replace them, they ultimately have some unknown commodities (as far as NFL experience) at important spots.

However things shake out for the Cowboys over the next two weeks, they will find themselves back under the lights in Week 3 when former team quarterback Troy Aikman serves on the call for their matchup against the New York Giants. Aikman, of course, has called many Cowboys games while the top color analyst for FOX Sports, but this year he begins a new post as one half of Monday Night Football.

On Thursday, the Hall of Famer appeared on 1310 The Ticket and was asked about the unknown-ness of this year’s Cowboys offense and agreed that it is fair to somewhat doubt them right now.

Aikman noted that there are literally all of the games yet to be played so we are about to learn just how right the Cowboys are/were to build this team the way that they did. Part of Aikman’s concern centers around the third and fourth options for the Cowboys in the passing game. We all know that CeeDee Lamb is target number one for Dak Prescott, and there are players like Dalton Schultz and Michael Gallup (once he is back) to help lift the load as well, but who else?

While we have all shared opinions on Amari Cooper’s departure, it is the void left by Cedrick Wilson that could feel more seismic. Not that CeeDee Lamb is Amari Cooper, but the Cowboys aren’t without a top receiver option. But they certainly do not have as much depth down the position as they did this time last year.

Players like Noah Brown and Simi Fehoko, not to mention rookie Jalen Tolbert, are going to be called on to fill particular roles and need to be ready for the challenge. The Cowboys could also finally utilize Tony Pollard in the passing game as they have hinted at doing, but that is truly a “we’ll believe it when we see it” sort of proposition.