Cowboys news: Coach McCarthy did not rule out Michael Gallup for week one

An interesting development has arose for Michael Gallup and his week one availability.

But the closer it gets to Sunday night’s kickoff, the wider the Cowboys seem to want to leave the door cracked for a major surprise. Head coach Mike McCarthy is the latest in the organization to add to the apparent smokescreen that the team’s brain trust is currently blowing. On Thursday, he refused to definitively say that he won’t put the fifth-year man in. “If he practices today,” McCarthy told reporters at The Star in Frisco, “we’ll talk about it.” Gallup is getting closer, to be sure, as his return to practice this week demonstrated. “I thought his workout was excellent, really, the last two days,” McCarthy said. “He has checked every box all the way along. He’s coming back. Physically, he looks really good, but we don’t have a timeframe. That will answer itself, but we’ve been very encouraged by the work.” When the 53-man roster was released Aug. 30, the team elected not to keep Gallup on the Physically Unable to Perform list, where he’d been since the beginning of camp. That ostensibly means the Cowboys believe they’ll have him back in active duty within the first four games. While that’s undeniably a promising sign, his presence in Week 1’s huddle still seems highly unlikely.

Doesn't seem like much of a concern but something worth mentioning nonetheless.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was limited in practice Thursday with a right ankle issue he said was caused by trying a different style of cleats. Prescott said the ankle wouldn’t affect his status for the opener Sunday night at home against Tampa Bay and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. It’s the same ankle that was surgically repaired after the gruesome injury that ended Prescott’s 2020 season in Week 5. Prescott said he had worn a different style of cleats all of training camp. “It’s just being very, very cautious,” said Prescott, who said he didn’t twist the ankle. “Switching shoes today probably wasn’t the best idea. We’re good to go. Promise that.” Prescott missed almost all of the preseason last year with a shoulder injury, but was spectacular in the opener. He threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-29 loss to the Buccaneers, who got four TD passes from Brady.

Get acquainted with the talent of our opponent for week one.

If you ask old school scouts what is required to field a championship contender, they will quickly tell you that it takes eight to twelve blue-chip players to compete for a title. This premise has been the standard for general managers around the league and I rely on it to help me identify the players to watch on game day. With that in mind, I thought I would take a little time to identify the players to watch on the Cowboys’ first opponent. Here’s a quick report on the current blue-chip players for the Bucs, led by arguably the greatest player to ever wear an NFL uniform. Tom Brady, QB: The seven-time Super Bowl champ continues to defy the odds as a 40-something quarterback playing at a high level. While questions persist about Brady’s focus after a brief hiatus from training camp, the veteran is a clutch performer with a knack for being at his best when the game is on the line. Despite the injuries an ever-changing supporting cast around him, Brady remains a threat to carve up any defense with surgical precision. Mike Evans, WR: The big-bodied pass catcher has topped the 1,000-yard mark in eight straight seasons while serving as the Buccaneers’ WR1. Evans’ superior size, strength, and leaping ability make him a challenge to defend on the perimeter, particularly in one-on-one matchups. If the Cowboys fail to pay extra attention to No.13, the veteran could have a banner day as the featured playmaker in the Buccaneers’ offense. Chris Godwin, WR: The former Pro Bowler is working his way back from a season-ending knee injury, but he could make an appearance in Week 1 as the Buccaneers’ WR1b. Godwin has been an effective “chain mover” opposite Evans in the past, but a slow recovery from his knee injury could rob him of his explosiveness at the beginning of the season. How well the veteran moves around could alter the Cowboys’ defensive tactics and their ability to attack Brady with a variety of coverages and pressure packages. Tristan Wirfs, OT: The one-time Pro Bowler is a monster on the edges with a combination of size, strength, and pop to crush defensive ends at the line of scrimmage. Wirfs not only excel at moving bodies in the running game, but he is a standout pass protector with the outstanding balance, body control, and hands. The standout edge blocker is capable of pitching a shutout against elite pass rushers and his battle against Micah Parsons and Co. could decide the outcome of the game.

Get up to date on all of the injuries and availability of Sunday nights game.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, kicking off the 2022 regular season slate, several players were limited in Thursday’s practice including safety Mike Edwards (illness), wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), safety Logan Ryan (hamstring) and running back Giovani Bernard (ankle). After being limited on Wednesday, right tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) was a full participant on Thursday, along with receiver Julio Jones (not injury related). Rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) did not participate for the second consecutive day and after being a full participant on Wednesday, receiver Chris Godwin (knee) did not practice on Thursday. During Wednesday’s practice indoors, Godwin wore an orange no-contact jersey but did not wear a knee brace. “It’s about trying to be as smart as I can and trying to make the best decision not only for myself, but what I feel like is going to help the team the most down the stretch,” Godwin stated in regards to Week One status. He expects the final determination on availability to be a game-time decision. Read below for the full injury report for both teams: Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed), Limited Participation (Thurs.) S Mike Edwards (illness) - Limited Participation (Thurs.) WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.) WR Chris Godwin (knee) - Full Participation (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.) WR Julio Jones (not injury related) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Full Participation (Thurs.) CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.) S Logan Ryan (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.) RT Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) -Limited Participation (Wed.), Full Participation (Thurs.) Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed), Limited Participation (Thurs.) CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed), Limited Participation (Thurs.) QB Dak Prescott (ankle) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)

