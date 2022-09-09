Cowboys fans so-so on 2022 prospects, but to national fans, Eagles rule the NFC East roost

A few days ago we asked what your confidence level in the Dallas Cowboys prospects for the 2022 season. Given the very rocky offseason for the team, it would be excusable if the confidence level was a little low. But a new season always brings optimism so that might balance it out some.

Balance is the key word here as the results came in and 46% thought the Cowboys were headed in the right direction, roughly half of those that voted.

But, when we turned to a national audience by email to vote on who would win the NFC East, the confidence in the Cowboys was not there. The Philadelphia Eagles came out on top by a very large margin.

The national audience also wasn’t buying the Cowboys in their Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So Cowboys fans have some confidence in their team, but nationally fans aren’t buying it. Or maybe it’s just that old Cowboys hate coming through.

