Cowboys vs. Bucs final injury report and game preview: Jayron Kearse questionable

The final practice before the game is in the book for the Dallas Cowboys.

Final Injury Report

In a surprise, the Cowboys have listed safety Jayron Kearse as questionable with a neck issue. He had practiced the first two days of the week, but sat out today. Michael Gallup was ruled out. The good news is that Jourdan Lewis is good to go. Also, no issue with Dak Prescott after yesterday's thing, he practiced and is playing.

For the Bucs, both Chris Godwin and Russell Gage are questionable.

Teams (Records)

Dallas Cowboys: 0-0

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0-0

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Cowboys (+2.5)

OVER/UNDER: 50.5

Moneyline: Cowboys +125; Buccaneers -140

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last Matchup

Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29, Sept. 9, 2021

Matchup History Regular Season

Dallas leads the series 13-5

Fast Facts

Dak Prescott has completed 94-of-119 (79.0%) passes in three career games against Tampa Bay, the highest of any quarterback against any single opponent in NFL history (min. 100 attempts).

Ezekiel Elliott’s highest rushing total in a season-opener was in 2017 against the N.Y. Giants when he rushed for 104 yards on 24 carries (4.3 avg.).

Dallas is 38-22-1 (.633) all-time in season openers, the second-highest winning percentage in season openers behind Denver (40-20-1, .667).

Head coach Mike McCarthy has a 9-6 career record in season-openers - 9-4 in Green Bay and 0-2 with Dallas.

CeeDee Lamb caught seven passes for 104 yards and scored a touchdown in first game against Tampa Bay.

Overview

The Cowboys and the Buccaneers akso opened the 2021 season for each team, a game the Cowboys lost when the Buccaneers got away with a last-second offensive pass interference leading to a game-winning field goal. Regardless, the Cowboys came out of that game against the then defending Super Bowl champs with a sense of being a contending team. That carried over to most of the 2021 season until they crashed out early in the playoffs.

This year, the Cowboys are facing a similar test, but one that feels a little more severe. The Cowboys made some significant changes to their roster and this game will be the first test to see if those moves were the right moves. Much of the fanbase is skeptical, but what really matters is what happens on the field. This game will give us a real feel for what the Cowboys can be in 2022.