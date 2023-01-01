The Dallas Cowboys had a few things go their way in Week 17, but they didn’t get everything they needed. The main thing that happened is the Philadelphia Eagles lost 20-10 to the New Orleans Saints. Because of that, the Eagles were unable to clinch the NFC East title, and the top seed in the NFC. The Minnesota Vikings also lost and that was one team Dallas needed to lose in order to jump into the top seed. But, the San Francisco 49ers won so the odds of getting the top seed are long. The 49ers would have to lose to the Arizona Cardinals next week for Dallas to have a chance.

The Cowboys opponent in Week 18, the Washington Commanders, lost on Sunday, and with the Green Bay Packers winning, the Commanders have been eliminated from the playoffs. That is good news for the Cowboys who are still trying to catch the Eagles in the NFC East. Based on that, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cowboys as 6.5-point favorites on the road.

The Commanders have nothing to play for, but that is also a problem in the other NFC East game. The Eagles will be playing the New York Giants, and they have nothing to play for either as they are locked into the sixth seed. As such, the Eagles are a whopping 13.5-point favorites in that game according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cowboys still have a chance at the NFC East crown, but they will really need the Giants to either take the game seriously, or the reserves will have to pull off a miracle.