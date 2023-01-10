Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2022 NFL Wild Card Round

Keep track of everything related to Cowboys at Buccaneers in NFL Wild Card Round as Dallas visits Tampa Bay on Monday night.

We have waited an entire year to see the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs once again and we have finally arrived at the land of opportunity. The Cowboys will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Monday night, and in doing so will look to defeat Tom Brady for the first time ever. Brady is 7-0 against the Cowboys through games played against them with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although this is the first time that a matchup is occurring in the playoffs.

Dallas visited Tampa in the season opener back in 2021 when the Buccaneers raised a Super Bowl banner. After losing that game Dak Prescott told Tom Brady that they would meet again and here we are.

It will take more than Prescott for the Cowboys to come out with this win. While Dallas is favored, they will need the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, DeMarcus Lawrence and many others to step up. Of course, the Bucs have players of their own besides Brady in Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Vita Vea, and many others.

Monday night is either going to be a validation or another bit of misery for America’s Team. Buckle up.

Monday night is either going to be a validation or another bit of misery for America's Team. Buckle up.

Here's our stream for everything you need to know about it all.

