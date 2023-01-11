Mike McCarthy will be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys next season, unless he’s not.

“No. I don’t even want to- no. That’s it,” Jones told Shan & RJ on 105.3 The Fan during a Tuesday morning call-in when he was asked if McCarthy’s job could be at risk with a playoff loss to the 8-9 Buccaneers. “I don’t need to go into all the pluses or minuses, but I’ve got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game.” Despite a 12-5 regular-season campaign, the confidence of Cowboys Nation has wavered in recent weeks. There was the blowout of a poor Indianapolis squad that actually wasn’t a blowout at all over the first three quarters. That was followed by a four-point squeaker over a one-win Houston crew. A mistake-filled overtime loss to Jacksonville. Two consecutive slugfest wins over teams starting backup quarterbacks. And, of course, the top-to-bottom terrible showing in Sunday’s finale against a depleted Washington roster that had zero left to play for.

There will be a free watch party at AT&T Stadium this Monday.

The Cowboys are inviting fans of all ages to a free Wild Card Watch Party on Monday, January 16th at Miller Lite® House at AT&T Stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for fans to enjoy the NFL Wild Card matchup featuring Dallas at Tampa Bay and will be broadcasted at 7:15 p.m. CT across over 60 outdoor television screens. Entry and parking are free. The Watch Party will feature a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as well as appearances by Dallas Cowboys alumni and the official mascot, Rowdy. Miller Lite® House is a branded destination that boasts a 70-yard Cowboys turf field featuring field games, four video boards and over 60 television screens, two fantasy football screen walls and over 87,000 outdoor square-feet for event day experiences. The space also features two beer gardens and a walk-in beer cooler with $5 Miller Lites offered. Food trucks will be located in the Miller Lite® House area with food for purchase.

Getting healthy is crucial for playoff success, and the Cowboys could be getting three starters back.

With a Monday night playoff game on the slate against Tampa Bay, the Dallas Cowboys will see a chance for three starters to return to the lineup for their matchup. Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins, and Tyler Biadasz have all received positive news regarding their chances to play wild card weekend. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that he is “very optimistic” about their status as the same draws near. Getting those guys back would be a massive boost for the Cowboys. People need to understand how important LVE has been to this football team. Hankins is the big body run stuffer that can jump back in and help clog the middle of the run defense. DaRon Bland was also banged up, but he will be good to go on Monday.

Xavier Rhodes may very well be a key player in the playoffs for the Cowboys amidst weak corner play.

Do the Dallas Cowboys have another cornerback “surprise” in store for their NFL playoff debut … in the form of veteran newcomer Xavier Rhodes’ Dallas debut? “It wouldn’t surprise me,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan of Rhodes, who was signed just days ago to the practice squad,” if he were in our active group.” “Our active group” opposite Trevon Diggs has struggled since the season-ending injury to Anthony Brown, with Dallas grab-bagging for answers. Guys who’ve been tossed into games by coordinator Dan Quinn include Kelvin Joseph, Mackensie Alexander, Nahshon Wright and Trayvon Mullen. Said Quinn of Rhodes, 33, and his scheme-learning: “Man, could he pick it up fast. I was blown away by his football instincts right away. ... He’s been in a lot of close games. He’s a good competitor. An excellent addition to our team at this point.’’

Many expected Quinn to leave last offseason, but this offseason, that thought may become a reality.

The Denver Broncos have asked the Dallas Cowboys for permission to interview defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coach opening, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Quinn (then a defensive line coach) and Broncos general manager George Paton (then a director of pro personnel) worked together with the Miami Dolphins from 2005-2006. Ten years later, Quinn wanted to reunite with Paton as a GM-head coach duo. Now that Hackett has been fired, Quinn is back in the mix for Paton and the Broncos. In addition to having a connection to the team’s GM, Quinn has also received an endorsement from quarterback Russell Wilson. “I know him personally,” Wilson said Sunday. “He’s an amazing coach as well, an amazing person, an amazing soul, great leader.”

