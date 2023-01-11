The Dallas Cowboys are currently preparing to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, but if fate goes a certain way then preparing for a game at Raymond James Stadium could become an annual thing for one person currently affiliated with the team.

While some teams are focused on the postseason, many who did not qualify are already hard at work in figuring out what next season is going to look like. At this moment there are five teams in need of a new head coach and one of them is the Carolina Panthers.

Earlier in the week it was reported that the Denver Broncos had put in a request to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but there is now a second team looking at potentially hiring a member of Mike McCarthy’s staff. The Carolina Panthers have put in a request to interview offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for their head coach opening, per multiple sources. Moore interviewed with Miami and Jacksonville last year. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 11, 2023

Kellen Moore has been a popular name in various coaching cycles but has ultimately never left the Cowboys. This season marks his fifth as a coach in the NFL, fourth as offensive coordinator, and all of them have come with a star on his clothing.

The Panthers interviewed Mike McCarthy back in the cycle of 2020 when they ultimately chose Matt Rhule, the coach whom they fired in the early parts of this season. Perhaps Moore is the option that they are looking for, but at the very least both Cowboys coordinators now have one interview request while the playoffs march forward.