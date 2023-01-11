It happens every year. Somebody thinks they are clever and shouts on about how the Dallas Cowboys are no longer America’s Team. People can define that moniker however they’d like, but if we are defining based on the team that America loves to watch, it is an undeniable fact that the Cowboys earned their nickname once again throughout this regular season. Focus now is obviously on the playoffs, but with the regular season finished, there is a bit of reflection happening.

One of the things being looked at right now is viewership across NFL regular-season games. It should come as no surprise that the most-viewed game was the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game, but of the top 5 most-viewed games throughout the year the Cowboys were a part of 80% of them.

2022 NFL Regular Season Media Viewership Stats: pic.twitter.com/3ZzeQzFj67 — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) January 11, 2023

The Cowboys games against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, at Lambeau Field, against the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve, and on the road against the Minnesota Vikings did indeed comprise 80% of NFL Media’s top 5 list. The only non-Cowboys game that even made the top five was the Thanksgiving Day game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions and the Cowboys played right after it ended and put up the biggest viewership of the year when they did.

Obviously none of this is what matters in actual football. Cowboys fans want to see the team win and have serious success, but at the very least this proves that everybody wants to see the Dallas Cowboys in some way, shape, or form.