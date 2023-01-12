 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs Buccaneers injury report (Thursday): Tyler Biadasz full participant

The latest update on injuries for the Cowboys and Buccaneers game.

By LP Cruz
Dallas Cowboys v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Several players returned to practice on Thursday to give the Cowboys a much-needed boost at some key positions heading into their wild card game against the Buccaneers. Center Tyler Biadasz was a full participant after suffering a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who hasn’t played since Week 15 week at Jacksonville, returned to the practice field.

Run-stuffing defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins had his 21-day opened and won’t be on the report until he is added officially to the roster, but he has said he is ready. Plus, DaRon Bland was a full participant at practice despite leaving last week’s game with a chest injury.

Tyron Smith was limited with a knee problem, but hopefully that is more precaution than anything. DeMarcus Lawrence was also limited as usual, but we know he will play.

For the Buccaneers, they have a long list of players on their injury report, we’ll have to monitor their progress as the week progresses.

