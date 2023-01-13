There has been a lot of talk about this Dallas Cowboys team this week. Both nationally and locally, the talking heads have been questioning the legitimacy of this year’s team and wondering if walking into battle with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night will provide us with another quick playoff exit. This Cowboys team has shown the ability to be one of the league’s best at times. In a sport so dominated by rhythm and momentum, it is truly hard to get a pulse on just what football team we will see on the field Monday night.

Fairly or not, most eyes will be on the quarterback of the franchise. Cowboys fans will look to Dak Prescott to shake off whatever has ailed him this year, making him turn the ball over at an alarming rate. Dak has not been known for his looseness with the football, and the fact that is what we have come to see over this season is truly perplexing. Whatever the reason may be, if the Cowboys want any chance to survive and advance to the divisional round, Prescott is simply going to need it to stop.

Week 18 underrated star

Tyler Biadasz

At one point, Tyler Biadasz was not a fan favorite among Cowboys Nation. There were people that felt he was serviceable but not above replacement, and the Cowboys were best served looking to find a better fit for the center position. Well, thanks to Biadasz’s play and the void felt in his absence, there aren't too many in the fanbase that share that sentiment at this time. Biadasz has found himself to be a steadying piece in the middle of that offense, one that possesses a high football IQ and someone that Dak Prescott trusts to see things at the same time, or maybe even faster than him, when scanning the defense. Not only has Biadasz been a quality presence for this offense in a cerebral sense, but his numbers back it up as well. Biadasz has played over 1,000 snaps of football this season and although his five penalties are not ideal, he has given up zero sacks to go with a solid 61.7 PFF score as well.

Tyler Biadasz on if he's prepared to return for the #Cowboys playoff matchup against the #Bucs defensive front — having missed Week 18 with a high ankle sprain:



“I feel great, I do. I’m ready to go.” — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 11, 2023

The reinsertion of Tyler Biadasz into the lineup goes beyond just the center’s own play and impact, it also allows for the Cowboys to put their best combination of offensive line in their desired spots as well. With Biadasz back in at center, it allows for Connor McGovern to go back to left guard and bumps Tyler Smith back over to left tackle, while putting Jason Peters back in a swing tackle position. That strengthens the depth across the unit with just one move. The big guys up front are going to have to play extremely well for this Cowboys team to win on the road in the playoffs. The running game has gone stale and the pass protection has been troublesome at times, but when you add your man in the middle back to the mix, it may be able to solidify the entire unit from the inside out.