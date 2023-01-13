If the Dallas Cowboys had gone into Washington and destroyed an under-manned Commanders team in Week 18, all would be right in Cowboys Nation. The positive vibes would have kept flowing, and there would probably be a lot of confidence that Dallas could go to Tampa Bay and defeat the Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Instead, the team showed that they cannot be trusted. Every time they seem to get on a roll and build powerful momentum, it comes crashing down.

Last week, we asked how confident you were in the direction of the Cowboys and that number was at 76%. After the Commanders’ calamity, that number has dropped down to 40%

We also probed the question of whether the Cowboys would defeat the Buccaneers this Monday night in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. There is a little more belief in that, as a majority of fans, but just barely at 51%, believe the Cowboys will win.

We also wanted to know about a certain situation if the Cowboys do lose to the Bucs on Monday. That is the job security of head coach Mike McCarthy. Would another one-and-done in the playoffs be enough to get him fired? 44% of Cowboys fans believe that would be the case.

Jerry Jones has indicated that McCarthy’s job is safe, but history is littered with sports owners who have changed their minds after a ‘vote of confidence’. We’ll shall see how this plays out after Monday.