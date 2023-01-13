The Dallas Cowboys have 12 wins to their name for the second year in a row and reached the playoffs as the top Wild Card team in the NFC conference. When you remember that the Cowboys had to play five games without quarterback Dak Prescott under center, it makes their success all the more impressive.

Of course, football is a team game which means you have to have great players all across your roster besides just the quarterback position. The Cowboys are fortunate to have a number of talented players, and on Friday three of them were recognized.

About a month ago it was announced that the Cowboys had seven Pro Bowl players on their roster, and while nobody is going to say that is insignificant, the Pro Bowl is hardly the same accolade that it was once upon a time. Generally speaking, the First- and Second-Team All-Pro lists are a much better read on who the best players in the NFL are in a given season, and the Cowboys had three players across both lists.

Micah Parsons and Zack Martin named First-Team All-Pro, CeeDee Lamb named Second-Team All-Pro

If you were asked to name the two best players on the entire Cowboys roster, you would likely say Micah Parsons and Zack Martin. They were both appropriately named First-Team All-Pros this season.

While they were the only two Cowboys named to the first team, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

Per @RobMaaddi, here is the AP All-Pro first- and second-teams: pic.twitter.com/fcLSuyLOHc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2023

This is Lamb’s first All-Pro appearance, and deservedly so after he took hold of the mantle as the top wide receiver on the Cowboys this season. Parsons has continued to reset the standard as a First-Team All-Pro in both of his first two seasons, that type of play has only been seen in recent memory by the likes of Zack Martin.

Martin has now been a First-Team All-Pro an impressive six times and has been on the All-Pro team every year of his career except for 2020 when he dealt with injury (he was Second-Team in 2015 and 2017). He is the standard that Parsons (and everyone) is chasing.

Congratulations to Micah Parsons, Zack Martin, and CeeDee Lamb! Here’s to more accolades and team achievements this season.