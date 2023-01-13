Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz is making significant progress for a playoff weekend return, and has been present in practice as a full participant for two consecutive days ahead of Dallas’ Wild Card date with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As if that’s not enough to spark some confidence of concerned fans, head coach Mike McCarthy reiterated how good the veteran is looking now that he's back in a full practice week swing.

Mike McCarthy on how Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz (ankle) has looked at practice this week: “Everything looks good. He wasn’t in the training room this morning.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 13, 2023

Leighton Vander Esch is back in practice and likely to be back in his usual linebacker spot against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a neck/shoulder injury in late December. He was an active participant in practice last week but has more of a chance to get into a playing groove after being held out of Week 18’s loss to the Washington Commanders.

DeMarcus Lawrence was still limited in practice on Thursday with a foot issue but has yet to have any further injury setbacks. Tyron Smith ahs also been limited but as of yet there is no indication he will miss the game.

Johnathan Hankins is still on injured reserve but has been in practice since Wednesday and could be placed on the 53-man roster before Monday night’s matchup.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen missed practice for the first time this week with an illness.

Dallas looks to be in good shape heading into the Wild Card round of the playoffs but are missing key pieces in the secondary with Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown both suffering season-ending lower extremity injuries, and the loss of offensive linemen Terence Steele.