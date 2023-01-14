DeMarcus Ware has advice for Micah Parsons and Co. ahead of Dallas Cowboys playoff game

We are about a month away from finding out whether or not DeMarcus Ware, Darren Woodson, and/or Chuck Howley will join the greatest players in NFL history within the Pro Football Hall of Fame. You would be hard pressed to find a Dallas Cowboys fan who does not believe that all three deserve their place in Canton.

Not to take anything away from Woodson or Howley because they have certainly waited their turn, but DeMarcus Ware’s omission last year really upset a lot of Cowboys fans. Ware is undeniably one of the greatest defenders to ever play, and has the coveted Super Bowl ring as a cherry on top of his credentials that should have sent him straight down the first-ballot express towards a bronze bust and a gold jacket.

Obviously Ware won his Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos and in the process of doing so took down Tom Brady in a playoff game. It was the AFC Championship then, but it is the Wild Card now when Ware’s former team hopes to also end Tom Brady’s season.

D-Ware has been around the Cowboys a lot since retiring from the NFL and we here at BTB were fortunate to be able to speak to him on Friday thanks to his partnership with Sleep Number. You can watch the entire video right here and see more of our videos on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

Among the things we discussed:

DeMarcus’ partnership with Sleep Number: Sleep Number is the Official Sleep + Wellness Partner of the NFL, and currently 80% of active roster players benefit from the improved sleep performance on Sleep Number smart beds. Learn more about them here.

How playing on the road in a playoff game is different (beyond the obvious)

What his advice would be to Micah Parsons in this game

How precious playoff opportunities are and how the Cowboys must capitalize in our current moment

It was a lot of fun to speak with Ware on Friday and we are hopeful that the next time we are fortunate enough to be able to that he will be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.