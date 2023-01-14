The final injury report of the week is a promising one for the away team as the Cowboys’ starting center, Tyler Biadasz, will be available to bolster Dallas’ battered offensive line. Biadasz has had to miss the final week of the regular season with a high-ankle sprain.

DeMarcus Lawrence will play despite dealing with foot and knee injuries for the duration of the end of the season. Tyron Smith showed up on the injury report this week, but he doesn’t have a final designation, so will play. Leighton Vander Esch is officially back in the lineup and will play for the first time in over a month.

Johnathan Hankins has no designation at the moment as he is still listed on the Cowboys’ injury reserve, but that could change in a moment over the next day or so.

Trayvon Mullen came down with an illness on Friday and is officially ruled out.

Micah Parsons didn’t practice on Saturday for an undisclosed reason but there is no worry that he won’t play.

Tampa Bay’s list carried a lot of questionable designations.