Cowboys vs. Bucs: How to watch, game time, streaming, roster and more

It’s now down to the ‘win or go home’ portion of the NFL schedule. The playoffs are here and the Dallas Cowboys have a game on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even though the Bucs are at home and won the NFC South, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cowboys as the favorite by 2.5 points. That makes sense with the Cowboys going 12-5 on the season while the Bucs were just 8-9.

But the Cowboys are coming off an abysmal showing versus the Washington Commanders. Dak Prescott was awful and will need a true bounce-back game for the Cowboys to win. Dallas is returning some injured players so that is helpful.

On the other side of the field, though, will be Tom Brady. He’s not had his best year by any stretch of the imagination, but ‘Playoff Brady’ can appear at any time and that would be trouble for the Cowboys. Dallas has never beaten Brady, so now would be a good time to start.

Here is what you need to know for the game.

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Jan 16th, 2023

Game time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV channel: ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes:

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | NATIONAL RADIO Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin (field reporter) | Dallas SiriusXM 81 or 226 and the SXM App | Tampa Bay SiriusXM 83 or 225 and the SXM App | National SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (12-5)

Buccaneers record: (8-9)

Odds: Dallas -2.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 24 - Buccaneers 21

Enemy blog: Bucs Nation

