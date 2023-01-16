We are closely approaching another playoff game for the Dallas Cowboys. For the first time since 2007, the Cowboys are seeing postseason action in two consecutive seasons. Back-to-back years with 12 wins isn’t something the team has done since 1995, which just so happens to be the last time Dallas won the Super Bowl.

Such an accolade has fans feeling optimistic and believing that maybe, just maybe, this year could be different. Of course, before the good feels can kick in, this Cowboys team needs to move forward in the playoffs.

For years we’ve been in this situation where they’ve played well and put together a good regular season. After all, this marks the fifth time in nine seasons that the Cowboys have made the postseason. Unfortunately, in none of those instances did they make it past the divisional round. In fact, this Cowboys team hasn’t advanced past the divisional in over 27 years. And a wild card loss to Tampa Bay on Monday night would be a big 0-for-3 whiff for Mike McCarthy’s squad in even making it to the divisional round. That’s certainly not the big step forward we are all hoping for.

One of the reasons the Cowboys have struggled to advance past the divisional round is they are constantly finding themselves in close games where one bad play can be the difference maker. The last six Cowboys’ playoff games have been decided by one score. They have only won two of those games (beat Seahawks by two in 2018 and beat the Lions by four in 2014). It’s become something we’ve grown accustomed to over the years. In fact, when the Cowboys have been bounced from the playoffs over the past 15 years, all but one has come down to the wire. (WARNING: The images you are about to see are disturbing)

For things to really be different this time, the Cowboys need to eliminate this coming down to chance. Enough with these heart-racing games that are taking years off our lives. Would it hurt them to put together a throttling of the Buccaneers on Monday night?

If they pulled off a playoff-opening blowout win, that would be a sight for sore eyes. But back in the ‘90s, it was a regular thing. During the start of the Cowboys' Super Bowl run starting back in 1992, the team had a knack for starting the playoffs with a bang. For five-straight seasons, they kicked off their playoffs with a double-digit win.

1992: Beat the Eagles by 24

1993: Beat the Packers by 10

1994: Beat the Packers by 26

1995: Beat the Eagles by 19

1996: Beat the Vikings by 25

The Cowboys advanced past the divisional round in four of those five seasons, including winning the Super Bowl in three of them.

If this team is truly different, then do something different. Don’t just escape Tom Brady, annihilate him! Come out under the lights and let the NFL know that this Cowboys team is actually ready for this playoff run. Beating Brady for the first time ever would be a nice storybook start for this team, but beating them into submission is something more likely to show that this team is a force to be reckoned with.