More thread for the Cowboys and Bucs game.
This is an open thread for game chat.
In This Stream
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2022 NFL Wild Card Round
- Cowboys vs. Buccaneers 2022 Wild Card game day live discussion IV
- Cowboys vs. Buccaneers 2022 Wild Card game day live discussion III
More From Blogging The Boys
- Cowboys vs. Buccaneers 2022 Wild Card game day live discussion III
- Cowboys vs. Buccaneers 2022 Wild Card game day live discussion II
- Cowboys vs. Buccaneers 2022 Wild Card game day live discussion
- Cowboys at Buccaneers inactives: Xavier Rhodes making season debut
- The one thing the Cowboys need to do on Monday night to prove this team is different
- Cowboys at Buccaneers: Writer predictions for Wild Card playoff matchup
Loading comments...