The Dallas Cowboys are set to play for their football lives tonight in a Wild Card Round matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and if that does not get your juices flowing enough just know that we will also see the trailer for the upcoming season of The Mandalorian throughout the night. What a time!

As it relates to the Cowboys though, the objectively good news is that they are about as healthy as they could possibly be entering the postseason. It has long been speculated that Leighton Vander Esch and Tyler Biadasz would make their returns for tonight’s game, and in addition the Cowboys are picking up some extra reinforcements.

Around lunchtime on Monday the Cowboys announced that they have activated Johnathan Hankins from injured reserve and elevated both Aviante Collins and Xavier Rhodes to the active roster.

Per @dallascowboys there ya have it. Expect to see some Rhodes tonight pic.twitter.com/rZOH67AK7p — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 16, 2023

We will very likely see Rhodes, who joined the Cowboys about five minutes ago, make his debut with the team and there are many who are excited to see him potentially stabilize things on the outside opposite of Trevon Diggs.

For what it’s worth the Buccaneers are also picking up help as earlier on Monday they activated center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve. He is expected to start.

How are we feeling?