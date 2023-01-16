The Cowboys are getting close to kickoff for their Wild Card game in Tampa Bay against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Exactly one year from their last playoff game, a crushing loss to the 49ers, Dallas will try and atone for that early exit. Now we know who won’t be suiting up for this one.

There are several surprising names on the inactives list for Dallas. The biggest surprise comes at cornerback, where both Trayvon Mullen and Nahshon Wright are inactive. Both played a significant amount of snaps for Dallas in their final two games of the regular season, but the Cowboys are expected to play Xavier Rhodes, who was called up from the practice squad for his first game since joining the team off waivers.

Cowboys players inactive tonight vs. Buccaneers: CB Trayvon Mullen (illness), CB Nahshon Wright, WR Jalen Tolbert, NT Quinton Bohanna, DT Neville Gallimore, LB Jabril Cox and No. 3 QB Will Grier.



Ninety minutes to kickoff. pic.twitter.com/4yEdWKqQtE — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 16, 2023

The Cowboys also welcome back Johnathan Hankins, recently activated off the injured reserve. With Hankins coming back, though, it appears that Dallas has opted not to use either Neville Gallimore or Quinton Bohanna. Similarly, Jabril Cox is returning to the inactives list with Leighton Vander Esch back from his injury.

#Bucs Inactives:



QB Kyle Trask

TE Kyle Rudolph

WR Breshad Perriman

G Nick Leverett

S Keanu Neal — Brianna Dix (@briannadixNFL) January 16, 2023

For the Buccaneers, there are a few names inactive due to injury. Biggest amongst them is Nick Leverett, who started 10 games at left guard for Tampa Bay. However, they’ll be getting center Ryan Jensen back tonight, as he missed the entire regular season with a knee injury. Former Cowboy Keanu Neal will also miss the game with an injury.