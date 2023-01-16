 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys odds vs. 49ers: Dallas opens as 3.5 point underdogs for Divisional Round

The Cowboys are underdogs against the 49ers on the road in the Divisional Round playoff game.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys had an easy time advancing to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Dallas dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a 31-14 score and finally got their win over a Tom Brady team. They did that having to go on the road, but they were the favored team considering their 12-5 regular season record compared to the Buccaneers 9-8 mark.

This week, they will go on the road again, but this time they won’t be the favorites. The Cowboys will travel to San Francisco for a game against the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and they will open up as 3.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 49ers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL winning their last 11 games. They finished the season with a 13-4 record and were able to take care of the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in their Wild Card game.

The Cowboys were bounced from the playoffs last year by the 49ers in the Wild Card round, 23-17, when Dallas ran out of time after a Dak Prescott scramble. The Cowboys have had that game in the back of their minds for this whole season, and now they get a chance to avenge the loss and finally get to the Conference Championship game.

