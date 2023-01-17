Second Quarter

(14:58) T.Brady pass short middle INTERCEPTED by J.Kearse at DAL -9. Touchback.

Saints Beautiful interception Brady.

Zippy70816 | 20:56 EDT

Steelers HOF! HOF!

Steel34Defense | 20:56 EDT

Steelers Brady!!! You old fart...

kdsteel | 20:56 EDT

Bucs ESPN jinxed it lol.

SparzWizard | 20:56 EDT

Bucs Sigh. Nevermind. Back to doom and gloom.

Raysbucsnbolts | 20:56 EDT

Vikings Yikes...Tommy making things harder with that pick in the endzone.

chaosg | 20:57 EDT

Saints Ha ha that was hilarious

Aaron90 | 20:57 EDT

Especially after all the Brady doesn't throw red zone ints talk.

Zippy70816 | 20:58 EDT

Poetic.

Aaron90 | 21:03 EDT

Steelers Brady picked! Great job! They jinxed him with all that red zone God talk.

RenoSteelersFan | 20:57 EDT

49ers Ok Shanny. Pull up Dallas films.

ninerminer | 20:57 EDT

Eagles Better give Tom the kid-protected Surface tablet.

ToddSK | 20:58 EDT

Steelers I heard Brady's kids play Madden 23 so they can spend time with their dad.

p-squared | 21:00 EDT

Bucs Dallas scored 6 pts last week. Come on Tampa.

Detsports | 21:01 EDT

Vikings Im usually opposed to uniforms that use 3 different colors (helmet, jersey, pants) but I think it's the best looking Dallas uniform they have.

NM_Vike | 21:01 EDT

Giants I hate rooting for TB, but man I hope they find a way for this upset.

The FlyingHellfish | 21:01 EDT

49ers Could get ugly. Dallas might blow them out.

AG81 | 21:03 EDT

Steelers Keeping with my "Why did this TE drop in the draft" complaints... Jake Ferguson. He was so good with ball in his hand at Wisconsin. Should not have dropped to end of 4th.

Steel34Defense | 21:04 EDT

49ers Damn. If the matchup is against the Cowboys, it’s gonna be a tough one. I thought the Cowboys were not that good?

Kezar Days | 21:04 EDT

They looked okay since the 3rd drive but they also won 12 games. Nnot bad if you ask me.

mitchadams | 21:05 EDT

They're a high-powered offense.

ElijahB | 21:05 EDT

Eagles Guys, we want Dallas to win – they’ll make SF work harder. Still lose, but still.

SeattleEagles | 21:04 EDT

Nope. We love the agony over at BTB after another playoff one and done!

Texadelphian | 21:06 EDT

(6:13) D.Prescott left end for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. Extra point is No Good

DAL 12 - TB 0

Saints Ha...Dallas got guts. Nice play and TD for Dak.

Zippy70816 | 21:07 EDT

49ers Lol Troy shut up about taking 3 points at the goal line,

Licha | 21:07 EDT

Eagles How did TB fail to cover Dak? He could have walked in to the end zone backwards there,

nononono | 21:08 EDT

Vikings Dallas kicker 0 - 2 on extra points LoL

Minnesota1952 | 21:09 EDT

0 - 3 now.

Minnesota1952 | 21:32 EDT

Vikings fans everywhere are laughing. Only difference is Dallas is good enough to not even need the extra points tonight.

MissouriVikesFan | 21:33 EDT

Whereas the Vikings need every point they can get, always.

Are we cursed? | 21:33 EDT

This.

Minnesota1952 | 21:35 EDT

Eagles If DAL scores here, this game is over.

nononono | 21:19 EDT

Eagles Looking like 18-0 at the half.

(Un) | 21:20 EDT

Eagles You've already included the missed XP! Lol.

BB66 | 21:22 EDT

Eagles Tommy Tantrums are hilarious.

froggyluv | 21:10 EDT

Seahawks Bucs playing like they got Pete Carroll for a coach.

adelphis | 21:16 EDT

Bucs Tom looking like a wreck out there yelling after every play.

nogoodusername | 21:16 EDT

(3:39) TB punts

Giants Brady blew up his personal life for this?

supfrankie | 21:20 EDT

Steelers I’m guessing only 2pt conversions from the Cowboys for the rest of tonight. I’ll be happy with a 20-0 lead going into the half. I guess.

RenoSteelersFan | 21:20 EDT

49ers We’re going to have to keep Kittle at home to help McG against Micah Parsons.

ThrillisGone22 | 21:24 EDT

Bucs Dak's in a groove and Dallas has the momentum. Bucs are in trouble unless they can disrupt this trend in the second half.

Sparkvark66 | 21:24 EDT

Steelers Dak has finally settled in. Feel bad for him a bit because he gets ripped way too much. If he wasn't on Cowboys I'd be cheering for his success.

Steel34Defense | 21:30 EDT

(0:27) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Extra point is No Good

DAL 18 - TB 0

Bucs Someone declare a TKO.

DitchWildhack | 21:30 EDT

Saints Dallas' TEs eatin TB's lunch.

metryman | 21:31 EDT

Steelers What the heck? Is there a force field over the uprights tonight? Somebody check and make sure the kicker has his contacts in.

p-squared | 21:31 EDT

Steelers Kicker isn’t coming out of the locker room. How much is an Uber from Tampa to Dallas?

RenoSteelersFan | 21:31 EDT

49ers Game over, now we get to hear how great the Cowboys are all week. Think I’ll stay away from the talking heads.

coveman | 21:31 EDT

49ers Holy moly guacamole" Did he really. Miss again?????

ElijahB | 21:31 EDT

Bucs TD drives of 80, 80, and 91 yards. Fire Bowles and Leftwich immediately after this game if we lose.

Raysbucsnbolts | 21:31 EDT

Eagles I just tuned in ... Did the Cowboys kick 6 field goals..??

Greasy Meale | 21:31 EDT

Chiefs Heck of a throw by Dak. The Bucks have struggled with covering tight ends all season, it's not crazy to say this game doesn't look good for Tampa.

chiefcalls | 21:32 EDT

Raiders Seen this movie plenty of times...ain't fallin' for the okie doke yet.

torindorn4life | 21:32 EDT

49ers Dak is dialed in right now. Good thing is they’ll keep MM another year.

Licha | 21:32 EDT

Bucs The only chance we have is Maher right now.

latrell spreewel | 21:32 EDT

Bucs Best player for the Bucs is the Dallas kicker!

poindexterregan | 21:32 EDT

Giants Dak looks like he’s on. Their kicker… not so much.

roar13 | 21:33 EDT

End of Half

49ers 3 missed XP’s seems like the kind of thing the football gods will punish. I wouldn’t be surprised if Brady and the Bucs have a strong second half and end up winning by 2.

Ray Flosse | 21:33 EDT

49ers Get that tape ready for Dallas.. I usually never count out Brady, but this game is over.

NinersfanBSB#41 | 21:36 EDT

Lions Anybody want a slightly used Dallas kicker?

In Goff We Trust | 21:39 EDT

Steelers If your kids are looking, close their eyes!



SCREW YOU BRADY, AND ALL THE CHEATING RINGS YOU RODE ON!



There, I feel better!

Polamolicules Dude | 21:39 EDT

Eagles Brady announcing his retirement at halftime.

nononono | 21:39 EDT

Giants All I know is Cowboys better be up by more than 8pts when its 4th qtr.

LegionofBlue14 | 21:40 EDT

Rams Niners will have their hands full on Sunday. Seahawks had them on the ropes. Dallas is going to knock them out.