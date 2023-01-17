Playoff wins on the road don’t come along that often (as we’ve heard ad nauseam over the last week), so today we celebrate by taking a leisurely stroll through the comments of football fans across the SB Nation network as they were watching the Dallas Cowboys clobber the Tampa Bay Doormats 31-14.
There are more comments than usual in today’s post, as befits a playoff TTN, partly because the whole nation was watching, and partly because the game graced us with seemingly endless Tom Brady and Brett Maher jokes.
So sit back and enjoy!
Disclaimer: All quotes below are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.
|First Quarter
|Seahawks
|I hate this game. No matter who wins, it will tick me off.
|vilanye | 20:04 EDT
|Eagles
|No bad outcome in this game for me. Dak and Dallas could lose. Or Tom Brady could end his season with a playoff loss. Either way, I'm good. Go Birds!
|Masked Man | 20:12 EDT
|Bucs
|The fake Buc fans will show up later. The ones that only seem to appear when the Bucs are losing and then trash the coaches, owners and players and claim that they are fans. If the Bucs are winning, they either don't appear or don't say much.
|fear the W | 20:14 EDT
|KICKOFF
|Jets
|I’m just here for the new Mandalorian trailer.
|Imacamper | 20:15 EDT
|Jets
|Is this...the first time I'm rooting for the Cowboys? Because we need Brady out of the playoffs ASAP.
|gamerk316 | 20:17 EDT
|Jets
|It’s disgusting that a team with a losing record gets home field advantage against a team that won 12 games.
|JoCaT33 | 20:17 EDT
|Steelers
|Another Cowboys post-season collapse or Brady out of playoffs. Not sure which to cheer for more.
|Steel34Defense | 20:17 EDT
|Bucs
|Cautiously optimistic tonight. Let's go Bucs!
|Crandallion | 20:17 EDT
|Seahawks
|Maybe im a crazy person, but I'm rooting for the Cowboys because I'm tired of Brady, and Dallas has been bad for so long that I actually want them to get good again - so I can hate them more
|spinerush | 20:18 EDT
|Eagles
|One of the fastest 3 and outs I've seen.
|Whatcanyoudo10 | 20:19 EDT
|Steelers
|15 seconds drive by the Cowboys. Don't see that very often.
|oldiowasteel | 20:20 EDT
|(14:47) DAL punts
|(13:47) TB punts
|49ers
|Wow. Micah Parsons destroyed that whole first drive of the Bucs.
|BigMar | 20:23 EDT
|Eagles
|Tampa Bay didn’t game plan for Parsons?
|(Un) | 20:23 EDT
|It looked like they forgot he was on the team.
|David Okinsky | 20:25 EDT
|Do you count running right at him and/or mug him a game plan?
|GTMoskoff | 20:25 EDT
|(11:32) DAL punts
|(10:07) TB punts
|Bucs
|Theres just NOTHING fun about this offense.
|Raysbucsnbolts | 20:31 EDT
|Bucs
|Damn our O line is already struggling mightily.
|Stillmatic | 20:31 EDT
|49ers
|Holy Mackrel! Micah Parsons is bringing it!!! They are holding his butt so he doesn’t kill Brady.
|BigMar | 20:33 EDT
|Steelers
|Can’t let Dak complete passes.
|Yinzer. | 20:35 EDT
|Ok, tell Bucs defense.
|Polamolicules Dude | 20:38 EDT
|49ers
|How on earth is Micah Parsons at his weight playing DE, and overpowering, beating OT’s?
|BigMar | 20:35 EDT
|Commanders
|Now that fantasy football is over, boo Pollard!!
|SDFSUFan2001 | 20:37 EDT
|49ers
|These two teams are trash. This game is to see who gets to get blown out by the Niners next week.
|Scarlett&PersonnelGold | 20:38 EDT
|I'm not disrespecting any playoff opponent. If Dallas plays their best, they're dangerous.
|AG81 | 20:39 EDT
|OK, they're trash we'll respect.
|Scarlett&PersonnelGold | 20:41 EDT
|Eagles
|Heh. I knew Dak was kinda bad; but this other guy, what is it, Bradley, Braddy? He's awful.
|Andy from BL | 20:38 EDT
|Steelers
|Imagine having an RB with a $17M cap hit and your team is better when his backup runs the ball. Pain!
|Steel34Defense | 20:39 EDT
|Eagles
|Way too many Dallas fans in Tampa.
|johntology | 20:39 EDT
|(6:28) D.Prescott pass deep right to D.Schultz for 22 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Extra point is No Good.
DAL 6 - TB 0
|Steelers
|TD Cowboys! Eat that Brady Lovers!!
|Polamolicules Dude | 20:40 EDT
|Bucs
|Is this a Cowboys home game?
|Steven Eric Wynne | 20:40 EDT
|Giants
|Shame Tampa has next to no chance....I don't think they have their full complement of OL, and Dallas has a really good defense.
|Rorschach44 | 20:44 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas has a good team, had to add Hilton, wish we got him.
|81ta | 20:44 EDT
|Bucs
|Byron Leftwich will never be a HC calling an offensive game like this.
|Darkzoolord | 20:45 EDT
|Eagles
|Micah Parsons has been disruptive so far.
|nononono | 20:46 EDT
|49ers
|Brady threw that ball short. I can see why he lasted until the 6th round.
|anotherfan | 20:49 EDT
|49ers
|Brady has wheels.
|az9rfan | 20:53 EDT
|Said no one ever.
|mitchadams | 20:53 EDT
|Bucs
|Awesome answer. Need 6.
|flasoxfan | 20:53 EDT
|Bucs
|Have to finish this drive in the end zone.
|rockies5555 | 20:54 EDT
|Second Quarter
|(14:58) T.Brady pass short middle INTERCEPTED by J.Kearse at DAL -9. Touchback.
|Saints
|Beautiful interception Brady.
|Zippy70816 | 20:56 EDT
|Steelers
|HOF! HOF!
|Steel34Defense | 20:56 EDT
|Steelers
|Brady!!! You old fart...
|kdsteel | 20:56 EDT
|Bucs
|ESPN jinxed it lol.
|SparzWizard | 20:56 EDT
|Bucs
|Sigh. Nevermind. Back to doom and gloom.
|Raysbucsnbolts | 20:56 EDT
|Vikings
|Yikes...Tommy making things harder with that pick in the endzone.
|chaosg | 20:57 EDT
|Saints
|Ha ha that was hilarious
|Aaron90 | 20:57 EDT
|Especially after all the Brady doesn't throw red zone ints talk.
|Zippy70816 | 20:58 EDT
|Poetic.
|Aaron90 | 21:03 EDT
|Steelers
|Brady picked! Great job! They jinxed him with all that red zone God talk.
|RenoSteelersFan | 20:57 EDT
|49ers
|Ok Shanny. Pull up Dallas films.
|ninerminer | 20:57 EDT
|Eagles
|Better give Tom the kid-protected Surface tablet.
|ToddSK | 20:58 EDT
|Steelers
|I heard Brady's kids play Madden 23 so they can spend time with their dad.
|p-squared | 21:00 EDT
|Bucs
|Dallas scored 6 pts last week. Come on Tampa.
|Detsports | 21:01 EDT
|Vikings
|Im usually opposed to uniforms that use 3 different colors (helmet, jersey, pants) but I think it's the best looking Dallas uniform they have.
|NM_Vike | 21:01 EDT
|Giants
|I hate rooting for TB, but man I hope they find a way for this upset.
|The FlyingHellfish | 21:01 EDT
|49ers
|Could get ugly. Dallas might blow them out.
|AG81 | 21:03 EDT
|Steelers
|Keeping with my "Why did this TE drop in the draft" complaints... Jake Ferguson. He was so good with ball in his hand at Wisconsin. Should not have dropped to end of 4th.
|Steel34Defense | 21:04 EDT
|49ers
|Damn. If the matchup is against the Cowboys, it’s gonna be a tough one. I thought the Cowboys were not that good?
|Kezar Days | 21:04 EDT
|They looked okay since the 3rd drive but they also won 12 games. Nnot bad if you ask me.
|mitchadams | 21:05 EDT
|They're a high-powered offense.
|ElijahB | 21:05 EDT
|Eagles
|Guys, we want Dallas to win – they’ll make SF work harder. Still lose, but still.
|SeattleEagles | 21:04 EDT
|Nope. We love the agony over at BTB after another playoff one and done!
|Texadelphian | 21:06 EDT
|(6:13) D.Prescott left end for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. Extra point is No Good
DAL 12 - TB 0
|Saints
|Ha...Dallas got guts. Nice play and TD for Dak.
|Zippy70816 | 21:07 EDT
|49ers
|Lol Troy shut up about taking 3 points at the goal line,
|Licha | 21:07 EDT
|Eagles
|How did TB fail to cover Dak? He could have walked in to the end zone backwards there,
|nononono | 21:08 EDT
|Vikings
|Dallas kicker 0 - 2 on extra points LoL
|Minnesota1952 | 21:09 EDT
|0 - 3 now.
|Minnesota1952 | 21:32 EDT
|Vikings fans everywhere are laughing. Only difference is Dallas is good enough to not even need the extra points tonight.
|MissouriVikesFan | 21:33 EDT
|Whereas the Vikings need every point they can get, always.
|Are we cursed? | 21:33 EDT
|This.
|Minnesota1952 | 21:35 EDT
|Eagles
|If DAL scores here, this game is over.
|nononono | 21:19 EDT
|Eagles
|Looking like 18-0 at the half.
|(Un) | 21:20 EDT
|Eagles
|You've already included the missed XP! Lol.
|BB66 | 21:22 EDT
|Eagles
|Tommy Tantrums are hilarious.
|froggyluv | 21:10 EDT
|Seahawks
|Bucs playing like they got Pete Carroll for a coach.
|adelphis | 21:16 EDT
|Bucs
|Tom looking like a wreck out there yelling after every play.
|nogoodusername | 21:16 EDT
|(3:39) TB punts
|Giants
|Brady blew up his personal life for this?
|supfrankie | 21:20 EDT
|Steelers
|I’m guessing only 2pt conversions from the Cowboys for the rest of tonight. I’ll be happy with a 20-0 lead going into the half. I guess.
|RenoSteelersFan | 21:20 EDT
|49ers
|We’re going to have to keep Kittle at home to help McG against Micah Parsons.
|ThrillisGone22 | 21:24 EDT
|Bucs
|Dak's in a groove and Dallas has the momentum. Bucs are in trouble unless they can disrupt this trend in the second half.
|Sparkvark66 | 21:24 EDT
|Steelers
|Dak has finally settled in. Feel bad for him a bit because he gets ripped way too much. If he wasn't on Cowboys I'd be cheering for his success.
|Steel34Defense | 21:30 EDT
|(0:27) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Extra point is No Good
DAL 18 - TB 0
|Bucs
|Someone declare a TKO.
|DitchWildhack | 21:30 EDT
|Saints
|Dallas' TEs eatin TB's lunch.
|metryman | 21:31 EDT
|Steelers
|What the heck? Is there a force field over the uprights tonight? Somebody check and make sure the kicker has his contacts in.
|p-squared | 21:31 EDT
|Steelers
|Kicker isn’t coming out of the locker room. How much is an Uber from Tampa to Dallas?
|RenoSteelersFan | 21:31 EDT
|49ers
|Game over, now we get to hear how great the Cowboys are all week. Think I’ll stay away from the talking heads.
|coveman | 21:31 EDT
|49ers
|Holy moly guacamole" Did he really. Miss again?????
|ElijahB | 21:31 EDT
|Bucs
|TD drives of 80, 80, and 91 yards. Fire Bowles and Leftwich immediately after this game if we lose.
|Raysbucsnbolts | 21:31 EDT
|Eagles
|I just tuned in ... Did the Cowboys kick 6 field goals..??
|Greasy Meale | 21:31 EDT
|Chiefs
|Heck of a throw by Dak. The Bucks have struggled with covering tight ends all season, it's not crazy to say this game doesn't look good for Tampa.
|chiefcalls | 21:32 EDT
|Raiders
|Seen this movie plenty of times...ain't fallin' for the okie doke yet.
|torindorn4life | 21:32 EDT
|49ers
|Dak is dialed in right now. Good thing is they’ll keep MM another year.
|Licha | 21:32 EDT
|Bucs
|The only chance we have is Maher right now.
|latrell spreewel | 21:32 EDT
|Bucs
|Best player for the Bucs is the Dallas kicker!
|poindexterregan | 21:32 EDT
|Giants
|Dak looks like he’s on. Their kicker… not so much.
|roar13 | 21:33 EDT
|End of Half
|49ers
|3 missed XP’s seems like the kind of thing the football gods will punish. I wouldn’t be surprised if Brady and the Bucs have a strong second half and end up winning by 2.
|Ray Flosse | 21:33 EDT
|49ers
|Get that tape ready for Dallas.. I usually never count out Brady, but this game is over.
|NinersfanBSB#41 | 21:36 EDT
|Lions
|Anybody want a slightly used Dallas kicker?
|In Goff We Trust | 21:39 EDT
|Steelers
|If your kids are looking, close their eyes!
SCREW YOU BRADY, AND ALL THE CHEATING RINGS YOU RODE ON!
There, I feel better!
|Polamolicules Dude | 21:39 EDT
|Eagles
|Brady announcing his retirement at halftime.
|nononono | 21:39 EDT
|Giants
|All I know is Cowboys better be up by more than 8pts when its 4th qtr.
|LegionofBlue14 | 21:40 EDT
|Rams
|Niners will have their hands full on Sunday. Seahawks had them on the ropes. Dallas is going to knock them out.
|Vancouver56 | 21:46 EDT
|Third Quarter
|49ers
|I anticipate Brady to start yelling at somebody before this game is over…
|BigMar | 21:51 EDT
|Bucs
|We're going to win this game, and some of you guys are gonna look like total morons when we do - after how you've bashed on Brady this first half.
|Raysbucsnbolts | 21:51 EDT
|(14:18) TB punts
|Bucs
|Nevermind. That was awful.
|Raysbucsnbolts | 21:53 EDT
|49ers
|Solid halftime adjustments by Tampa. Clearly.
|ninebyninerwest | 21:55 EDT
|49ers
|Pathetic. Can Shanny start planning for Dallas now?
|dartdart | 21:55 EDT
|He was planning for them in the middle of the 2nd Quarter
|NinersfanBSB#41 | 21:55 EDT
|Vikings
|Tampa is playing to the Cowboys defense strength which is pass defense. Tampa can't run the ball at all and the Cowboys defense is not that good against the run.
|cpappa | 21:59 EDT
|And on the other side, Dallas is just super balanced and executing with precision on offense. Though it pains me to say it.
|Ragnarsson | 22:05 EDT
|Giants
|Dalton Shultz anyone? Could be more cost effective than signing a big name WR.
|dviswr20 | 21:59 EDT
|Seahawks
|You guys. This is the Tampa team we lost to.
|IWentToJared | 22:00 EDT
|Steelers
|If the Cowboys score a TD here, they should let Dak try the XP.
|Fe City | 22:00 EDT
|49ers
|Tampa Bay Doormats.
|ninebyninerwest | 22:00 EDT
|Giants
|I want a Dallas TD just to see if their kicker will miss a 4th extra point.
|atl23 | 22:02 EDT
|(10:04) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Extra point is No Good
DAL 24 - TB 0
|49ers
|25-0… Blowout city
|NinersfanBSB#41 | 22:02 EDT
|24
|Kezar Days | 22:04 EDT
|OMG.. He missed 4 now
|NinersfanBSB#41 | 22:06 EDT
|Bucs
|We're getting run out of our own building.
|Raysbucsnbolts | 22:02 EDT
|Bucs
|It’s over.
|Mrcogburn | 22:02 EDT
|Call in the next of kin.
|Mrcogburn | 22:02 EDT
|Seahawks
|Imagine being a team like the Lions that didnt make the playoffs because the NFC South had to have one of its teams in the playoffs.
|spinerush | 22:05 EDT
|Eagles
|Bucs have the entire starting secondary for the first time since week 7 and Dak is carving them up like nothing. And they told me Todd Bowles was a genius DC.
|phillyeagleGuy | 22:05 EDT
|Lions
|Has to be a new all-time NFL record = 4 missed extra points in a row. How is that even possible ?
|Rockdog77 | 22:07 EDT
|49ers
|If Tampa could only play like their field goal post!
|bignerd | 22:07 EDT
|49ers
|I'm sure he'll make some 60 yarder against us next week.
|falseintellect | 22:07 EDT
|Eagles
|“Should feel horrible for him.” Nah, I’m laughing my ass off.
|Your friendly optimistic Eagle | 22:07 EDT
|Bucs
|I’d rather be 0 for 4 on extra points, than 0 for 0!!!!!
|JBme | 22:08 EDT
|Giants
|Am I going nuts here, why isn't McCarthy just going for 2 at this point?
|dviswr20 | 22:09 EDT
|Lions
|Love how lost Brady looks! Glad that dbag is struggling!
|akadwriter84 | 22:11 EDT
|Eagles
|Brady’s arm is turning to jello as we watch
|goodzilla | 22:11 EDT
|Eagles
|I can't enjoy Brady sucking as much when it's against the Cowboys. This is lame.
|A Graham Short | 22:11 EDT
|Eagles
|Updating my list of high-paying jobs I'm not qualified for:
1) astronaut
2) doctor
3) hedge fund manager
4) lottery winner
5) kicker for Dallas Cowboys
|bird_brains | 22:11 EDT
|Giants
|3 NFC East teams in the Divisional round. Wild.
|The FlyingHellfish | 22:12 EDT
|2 more than I would like.
|LegionofBlue14 | 22:12 EDT
|Jets
|I want to see the Cowboys score another TD to see if he misses again.
|Jeremy J. Jackson | 22:13 EDT
|Steelers
|At this point the Cowboys kicker just needs ro embrace the meme and intentionally miss the rest of the extra points this game.
|Steel34Defense | 22:14 EDT
|Bucs
|I'm starting to think they're playing this badly on purpose. Like performance art or something. I just can't fathom professional football players actually being this bad at their jobs.
|MD Pats Fan | 22:14 EDT
|Steelers
|Brady’s arthritis is acting up apparently.
|RenoSteelersFan | 22:16 EDT
|Eagles
|Brady picked a hell of a game to play like a 6th round pick.
|EbbyCalvinLaLoosh | 22:16 EDT
|(8:18) TB punts
|Steelers
|I dislike Brady and the Cowboys. I am conflicted on who to hate.
|iowasteel22 | 22:18 EDT
|Bucs
|Evans running around in circles, making up his own routes.
|JBme | 22:18 EDT
|Giants
|The Bucs look completely impotent. The only drama left is rubbernecking the Maher car crash. Maybe he should try bare foot.
|atl23 | 22:19 EDT
|49ers
|Brady can't go out like this. He probably won't retire.
|AG81 | 22:19 EDT
|Steelers
|Brady is currently sporting a 44 Passer Rating.
|Steel34Defense | 22:20 EDT
|Bucs
|Is Varsity versus JV out there. Dak is just toying.....
|David Kristoffer | 22:23 EDT
|49ers
|Brady can take solace in that there’s one other guy having a worse game.
|ribico | 22:24 EDT
|(3:17) DAL punts
|Bills
|Parsons is going to snap Brock Purdy in half next week. Deebo will have to sub in at QB, maybe even punter.
|jg funk | 22:26 EDT
|Saints
|Tom Brady is looking like Drew Brees in his last playoff game.
|Oreck Vincent | 22:28 EDT
|Commanders
|So the whole NFC East makes the Divisional round playoffs except Washington. Thanks Ron, the plan is working.
|HeathShulerRookieCard | 22:30 EDT
|(0:00) T.Brady pass to J.Jones for 30 yards, TOUCHDOWN. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT FAILS.
DAL 24 - TB 6
|Fourth Quarter
|Giants
|Gotta admit Dak has made some big time throws in this one.
|dviswr20 | 22:43 EDT
|Seahawks
|Dallas looks like a team that could win three road games to get to the Super Bowl.
|Nshima | 22:44 EDT
|(10:13) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb for 18 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Extra point is GOOD
DAL 31 - TB 6
|Steelers
|Odds on a fifth miss? Could it happen?
|RenoSteelersFan | 22:45 EDT
|Steelers
|He made it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Yinzer. | 22:45 EDT
|Vikings
|Uh oh here is XP attempt #5 now and he finally makes one.
|cpappa | 22:45 EDT
|Bucs
|Huge cheer on the extra point. Disgusting how many Cwboys "Fans" are there.
|Raysbucsnbolts | 22:46 EDT
|Giants
|How did the Bucs make the playoffs?
|LegionofBlue14 | 22:47 EDT
|Saints
|Dallas is making them look like a high school team.
|Oreck Vincent | 22:48 EDT
|Dolphins
|Tom Brady: "I'll take that cane now."
|FlyerFinFan | 22:48 EDT
|Saints
|Cannot believe we lost twice to these bums.
|JRick's Burner Account | 22:49 EDT
|Bucs
|Merry Jerry Jones celebrating over this game is just pitiful.
|Mrcogburn | 22:51 EDT
|Saints
|Tom knows it’s over.
|Oreck Vincent | 22:52 EDT
|Jets
|Oh God help us if Brady becomes a broadcaster.
|JoCaT33 | 22:52 EDT
|Bucs
|Check that out. Bucs moving the ball at will now.
|Raysbucsnbolts | 22:54 EDT
|You do understand it’s because the Cowboys are letting them do it to run clock right?
|Griddy313 | 22:55 EDT
|Get lost scumbucket troll.
|Raysbucsnbolts | 22:55 EDT
|Eagles
|I'm just going to avoid sports radio and shows for this week.
|el aguila | 22:55 EDT
|(6:25) 4th & 11: T.Brady pass incomplete short middle. Turnover on downs.
|Lions
|Love seeing Brady get ragdolled!
|akadwriter84 | 22:58 EDT
|Bucs
|All these announcers really have no clue. They expected Fournette to show out??!! He's incredibly SLOW! His feet are like 2 cinder blocks that can't get 2 inches off the ground
|Horn2BWild | 22:58 EDT
|(4:53) DAL Punts
|49ers
|Tom Brady won the battle by getting Bruce Arians fired but Bruce won the war by giving him the Trojan horse Todd Bowles.
|Licha | 23:00 EDT
|Bucs
|Just retire already.
|ToadLicker | 23:00 EDT
|Eagles
|Dez didn’t catch it.
|Your friendly optimistic Eagle | 23:00 EDT
|Eagles
|It's like their gameplan was to do everything they could to make Cowboys look good.
|BB66 | 23:00 EDT
|Saints
|Sean Payton gambled on Dallas and lost. Now he’s going to go to a team that’s worse off than the Saints.
|Oreck Vincent | 23:02 EDT
|Steelers
|Tampa just giving up now finally running the ball.
|Steel34Defense | 23:05 EDT
|Lions
|Buc’s need to throw in the towel. Even McCarthy looks like he doesn’t want Brady hurt!!
|Builder_Ron | 23:06 EDT
|49ers
|Who is Brady screaming at? His passes are waaay off. He should be screaming at himself.
|CENCAL559ER | 23:07 EDT
|49ers
|What's old is new again. This is gonna be another 1980's Cowboys vs Niners playoff game.
|Kezar Days | 23:13 EDT
|(2:04) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate for 8 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 31 - TB 14
|Seahawks
|Quick score, onside kick, quick score, onside kick, quick score, GOAT does it again!
|Nshima | 23:19 EDT
|(2:04) TB onside kick RECOVERED by TB
|Jets
|I think this is Dak’s finest performance. If he can do this for 4 weeks this might be their year
|IMissFatRex | 23:20 EDT
|(1:12) 4th & 5: T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to J.Jones. Turnover on downs.
|Steelers
|Cowboys have 5 TDs and 31 pts. I find that amazing.
|RenoSteelersFan | 23:25 EDT
|End of Game
|Jets
|The NFC East at the start of the 2022/23 season was thought to be the weak conference. Look at them now.
|g&wtitans | 23:27 EDT
|Eagles
|Ask Dak about his kicker. Ask him about his kicker !! HAHAHA!
|bird_brains | 23:27 EDT
|Jets
|Dak looked really, really good. If they get that Dak, Dallas will be scary.
|Jeremy J. Jackson | 23:35 EDT
