Now that’s the Dallas Cowboys team we’ve all been waiting to see! The dominant 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is exactly the kind of win they needed coming off an embarrassing regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders. Having said that though, there are areas they can get even better heading into the Divisional Round.

Before we set our sights on the San Francisco 49ers, we’re going to take a look back at the Dallas Cowboys first ever victory over Tom Brady, and their first road victory in the playoffs since the 1992 season. Like with just about any other game, there was plenty of good, bad, and ugly which we are going to discuss today.

THE GOOD - Dak Prescott

No. 4 may have played the best game of his entire professional career Monday night in the Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started off a little shaky, but then settled into a groove and ended up completely dissecting the Buccaneers secondary with precision accuracy. He completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns and also had another 24 yards and one touchdown on the ground. And most importantly, he put an end to his seven-game interception streak.

THE BAD - Brett Maher

“Money Maher” no more? The Dallas Cowboys kicker has chosen the worst possible time to develop a case of the yips, missing four extra point attempts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night. All season long Maher has kicked with accuracy and consistency, but for whatever reason he is off his game at the worst possible moment. When every single point counts in the playoffs, the Cowboys can’t afford for this to continue. Hopefully it’s just a bad game and he’s able to return to his ever consistent self.

THE UGLY - Cowboys’ defense

The Dallas Cowboys defense wasn’t ugly in the sense that they did anything wrong. Instead, they earned the nomination this week because of how ugly they treated Tom Brady and Company. Minus the two touchdowns they ended up surrendering late, Micah Parsons and his cohorts looked much more like the dominant defensive unit we saw earlier in the season. If they can keep this up and continue to play the way they did offensively, there may not be a team in the playoffs who can beat them.