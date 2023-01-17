Keep track of everything related to Cowboys at 49ers in NFL Divisional Round as Dallas visits San Francisco on Sunday afternoon.

Here we are, one year later. The more things change the more they stay the same.

As was the case during last season’s Wild Card Round, and in many postseasons before then, the Dallas Cowboys are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in a game where the winner will move on and the loser will have their season ended. Given that the Niners were on the right side of things last time around the Cowboys have a bit of a score to settle, but motivation is hardly going to be enough against Kyle Shanahan’s squad.

Dak Prescott was magnificent on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but he and his Cowboys teammates will have to be as close to perfect as they can be this week if they want to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1995. In addition to Dak the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, Jayron Kearse, and Leighton Vander Esch will have to be at their very best.

On the other side Brock Purdy will look to continue his undefeated mark as the 49ers quarterback. Not to take away from Purdy but life is certainly less difficult when you have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle to work with, plus a defense with Nick Bosa to take care of the other side of the ball.

It will be a battle. An intense one.

