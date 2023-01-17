 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Colts ask to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for head coach

Another request is in for Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have moved through the Wild Card Round and are now focused on their Divisional Round opponent in the San Francisco 49ers, but as a team that has had a lot of success this season, they are drawing the interest of other squads across the National Football League.

More specifically, the Cowboys are seeing some of their talent wanted by other teams. As of Monday morning defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had already been asked by the Denver Broncos to interview for their head coaching position, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had been asked by the Carolina Panthers.

Quinn has now had another request. According to ESPN, the Indianapolis Colts are now interested in interviewing Dan Quinn.

Interestingly the Cowboys lost their last successful defensive coordinator (so to speak) to the Indianapolis Colts in Matt Eberflus. Flus was not technically the DC in Dallas, and did join Indianapolis to hold that role (he wound up taking the Chicago Bears head coaching position last year). Obviously this is not that as the Colts are requesting to interview Dan Quinn to be the head coach outright.

One of the better performances from Quinn’s defense this season came against the Colts way back in the early parts of December. Indianapolis has continued forward this offseason with general manager Chris Ballard and needless to say he needs to get this hire right, perhaps he thinks Quinn is the answer for what they need to fix in Indy.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys