The Dallas Cowboys have moved through the Wild Card Round and are now focused on their Divisional Round opponent in the San Francisco 49ers, but as a team that has had a lot of success this season, they are drawing the interest of other squads across the National Football League.

More specifically, the Cowboys are seeing some of their talent wanted by other teams. As of Monday morning defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had already been asked by the Denver Broncos to interview for their head coaching position, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had been asked by the Carolina Panthers.

Quinn has now had another request. According to ESPN, the Indianapolis Colts are now interested in interviewing Dan Quinn.

The Indianapolis Colts have put in a request to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, according to multiple sources. Quinn is scheduled to interview with the Denver Broncos on Friday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 17, 2023

Interestingly the Cowboys lost their last successful defensive coordinator (so to speak) to the Indianapolis Colts in Matt Eberflus. Flus was not technically the DC in Dallas, and did join Indianapolis to hold that role (he wound up taking the Chicago Bears head coaching position last year). Obviously this is not that as the Colts are requesting to interview Dan Quinn to be the head coach outright.

One of the better performances from Quinn’s defense this season came against the Colts way back in the early parts of December. Indianapolis has continued forward this offseason with general manager Chris Ballard and needless to say he needs to get this hire right, perhaps he thinks Quinn is the answer for what they need to fix in Indy.