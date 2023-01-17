It has not even been 24 hours since the Dallas Cowboys took down Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, but they are now firmly entrenched in their preparations for the San Francisco 49ers. But what happened is important with regards to how this week is going to unfold, specifically around a few players. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy took to the podium on Tuesday afternoon for a press conference where he provided an update on a handful of things.

Here is what McCarthy had to say.

Jayron Kearse “won’t do a whole lot” on Wednesday

The Cowboys had a handful of injury-related situations pop up throughout their win on Monday night and one of them had to do with safety Jayron Kearse. Following the win Kearse noted that he would be fine, but McCarthy said on Tuesday that Kearse “won’t do a whole lot” on Wednesday.

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says that S Jayron Kearse (knee) won't do a whole lot tomorrow. Says he may be able to participate in the Wednesday walkthrough. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 17, 2023

This doesn’t appear to be a huge cause for concern.

Jason Peters will not practice on Wednesday

The Cowboys started an offensive line on Monday night that featured Jason Peters at left tackle. Unfortunately he was injured during the first half and did not return. According to McCarthy he will not practice on Wednesday.

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says that G-T Jason Peters (hip) will not practice (walkthrough) tomorrow. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 17, 2023

Should Peters not be able to play this week then the Cowboys would go with (left to right) Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, and Tyron Smith. That is hardly anything to be upset about but it does remove the possibility of the jumbo package with Connor McGovern at fullback. It is still early in the week, though.

It does not appear that Brett Maher is going anywhere

The whole world saw Brett Maher miss his first four extra points on Monday night, and obviously that is far from ideal in any game, let alone the playoffs. Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning that the team would evaluate the situation but McCarthy indicated that they would forge ahead which suggests Maher isn’t getting replaced anytime soon.

It doesn’t sound like the Cowboys are going to be making any changes. Brett Maher will remain Dallas’ kicker after missing four extra points last night.



Mike McCarthy: “We’re going to forge ahead.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2023

The Cowboys trusted Brett Maher before the season started and he delivered for them. They are hoping that is the case in the Divisional Round and beyond.