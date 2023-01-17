 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys playoff news: Mike McCarthy offers updates on Jayron Kearse, Jason Peters & Brett Maher

The Cowboys have updates on the health of some players after their win over the Bucs.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It has not even been 24 hours since the Dallas Cowboys took down Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, but they are now firmly entrenched in their preparations for the San Francisco 49ers. But what happened is important with regards to how this week is going to unfold, specifically around a few players. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy took to the podium on Tuesday afternoon for a press conference where he provided an update on a handful of things.

Here is what McCarthy had to say.

Jayron Kearse “won’t do a whole lot” on Wednesday

The Cowboys had a handful of injury-related situations pop up throughout their win on Monday night and one of them had to do with safety Jayron Kearse. Following the win Kearse noted that he would be fine, but McCarthy said on Tuesday that Kearse “won’t do a whole lot” on Wednesday.

This doesn’t appear to be a huge cause for concern.

Jason Peters will not practice on Wednesday

The Cowboys started an offensive line on Monday night that featured Jason Peters at left tackle. Unfortunately he was injured during the first half and did not return. According to McCarthy he will not practice on Wednesday.

Should Peters not be able to play this week then the Cowboys would go with (left to right) Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, and Tyron Smith. That is hardly anything to be upset about but it does remove the possibility of the jumbo package with Connor McGovern at fullback. It is still early in the week, though.

It does not appear that Brett Maher is going anywhere

The whole world saw Brett Maher miss his first four extra points on Monday night, and obviously that is far from ideal in any game, let alone the playoffs. Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning that the team would evaluate the situation but McCarthy indicated that they would forge ahead which suggests Maher isn’t getting replaced anytime soon.

The Cowboys trusted Brett Maher before the season started and he delivered for them. They are hoping that is the case in the Divisional Round and beyond.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys