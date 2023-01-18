The Dallas Cowboys have a huge playoff game coming up against the San Francisco 49ers. They advanced in the playoffs after crushing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, in the Wild Card round. That game gave Cowboys fans a lot of confidence in the team after Dak Prescott played one of the better games of his career. The defense also returned to looking elite after some shaky performances down the final stretch of the season.

Now the Cowboys play an old nemesis, the 49ers. They were the team that bounced the Cowboys from the playoffs last year, so Dallas has a chance to atone for that loss. It won’t be easy as the 49ers will be at home and have been one of the hottest teams in the league.

We have two questions for Cowboys fans. One is a straight-up question about the Cowboys winning or losing against the 49ers. The other concerns Brett Maher after missing five of his last six extra points; should the Cowboys trust him going into this game, or should they have brought in some competition?

Hit up the poll and we’ll post the results later this week.

