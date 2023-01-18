The Cowboys suffered a few key injuries on Monday. Here’s an update.

Three notable Cowboys players either left the game early or were obviously dinged during the Monday night win. Two of them gave encouraging updates on their own health following the team’s first road playoff victory in 30 years. Safety Jayron Kearse was a significant contributor to the clampdown on Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, recording three tackles, defending three passes, and intercepting an end zone strike to kill a Tampa Bay scoring drive. And in a defense that promised to show some new looks after a few weeks of late-season tinkering, Kearse found himself lining up at several different positions on the field. But he was forced to exit the contest in the third quarter after suffering an apparent left knee injury. Kearse needed considerable assistance from team trainers just to get to the sideline, and he did not return to action. On the first series with him off the field, Tampa Bay went 95 yards on 10 plays and scored their first touchdown on the night. Despite what looked to be a severe injury, though, he hinted that he’ll be fine to face the 49ers on Sunday. “It’s feeling all right,” Kearse told reporters at his locker following the win. “I’ll be good. It’s feeling all right. It’ll be all right.” Replays seemed to show Parsons’s shin taking a hit, although some reports classified it as an ankle issue. Either way, Parsons played on, missing only three defensive snaps on the night and turning in a massive stat line. “I’m feeling good,” Parsons said. “I feel I finished the game well. Continued to get my pressure, continued to keep going, understanding the circumstances I was faced with. I’m excited for next week, excited for the matchup.”

Dan Quinn’s defense put on a masterclass performance on Monday, making an even bigger case for a head coaching job.

The Colts are adding another name to the long list of candidates to be their next head coach. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Indianapolis has put in an interview request for Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. This is Quinn’s second known interview request of this year’s coaching cycle. He’s reportedly slated to interview with the Broncos on Friday. Quinn was the Falcons’ head coach from 2015-2020, compiling a 43-42 record and a 3-2 possession record. He led the team to an 11-5 record and an appearance in Super Bowl LI, which the team lost to the Patriots 34-28 in overtime. Quinn has been with the Cowboys for the last two seasons. In 2022, Dallas finished No. 5 in points allowed and No. 12 in yards allowed.

Jerry Jones gave an update on the fate of Brett Maher after Monday night’s debacle.

“Well, I think the first thing you do is talk about how isn’t it great to have that the number one thing we need to correct or the number one thing we need to address. I think that shows everything about not only how we played, but where we are with this team right now. Make no mistake about it we got to have the same week of preparation. Now, over to our kicker. This is a classic case of looking at what he’s done for this team and done on the field all year, not just last night. And, so, but kicking is a technical thing. It has everything to do with the — just frankly mentally having it altogether when you step up there. And, so, we’ll read this thing as the week goes along. I don’t want to get out over skis and get ahead of it. I thought when he came out at halftime, watched him warm up out there. He was making all the kicks. I figured that was behind him, but we will take a look at it. We can’t be really a big setback to go into the rest of this tournament, rest of this playoff with shakiness at kicker.” It is true that Maher has been wildly successful for the Cowboys this season, which was an incredible story given the way that his first stint with the team ended. Unfortunately, he had his worst performance on the biggest stage and that tugs at the thread of insecurity.

Vander Esch is playing himself into a big contract this offseason and Monday proved why.

The return of Leighton Vander Esch Monday night helped the Cowboys’ defense hold Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to 14 points, well-needed confidence as they now travel to Levi’s Stadium to take on the 49ers in the divisional round. After suffering a neck injury in week 15 against the Jaguars, LVE missed the next three games but returned last night for the playoffs. The Cowboys welcomed him and two others starters back this week that helped the team dominate the Bucs from start to finish. He led the Cowboys with nine combined tackles and was extremely impressive in zone coverage. He was inches away from intercepting a pass from Brady late in the fourth quarter. The combination of Rachaad White and Leonard Fournette rushed for only 52 combined yards and no touchdowns on 12 total carries. The return of LVE and Johnathan Hankins played a massive part in that.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.