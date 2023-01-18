Cowboys signing kicker to back up Brett Maher after Tampa Bay debacle

Thanks to a dominant performance from the Dallas Cowboys offense and defense on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card playoff game, Brett Maher’s nightmare wasn’t fatal. Maher famously missed four straight extra points versus the Bucs after missing his one extra point attempt the week before against the Washington Commanders. Maher finally knocked an extra point through on his fifth attempt, but the Cowboys had to be a little nervous about relying on Maher going forward.

In response, it seems they are bringing a little insurance. The team is expected to sigh Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

The #Cowboys plan to sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad, pending physical, per source.



Team officials have said the plan is to stick with Brett Maher after Monday night’s extra-point fiasco. But now they have insurance. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2023

As noted above, Maher will still be the kicker going into this week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, but Vizcaino is going to get acquainted with the Cowboys special teams unit in case Maher’s yips continue. Hopefully Maher snaps out of it and goes back to being “Money” Maher like he was most of the season.