Cowboys vs 49ers injury report (Wednesday): Jayron Kearse limited, Jason Peters doesn’t practice

The latest update on injuries for the Cowboys and 49ers game.

By LP Cruz
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are within one game from returning the NFC title game for the first time since the 1995 season. This week it’s a classic rivalry restored as the Cowboys travel out west to face the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams enter the game with a relatively light injury report.

Dallas’ practice today was more of a walkthrough than a typical practice. Safety Jayron Kearse left last week’s game with a knee and was listed as a limited participant in practice today. His limited designation is a good sign to start the week and as of now, Kearse expects to play this weekend.

Offensive tackle Jason Peters injured his hip in the game on Monday night and did not practice on Wednesday. Also, DeMarcus Lawrence was cited as a limited participant with a foot injury.

Conversely, the 49ers appear to healthy for the most part. Javon Kinalw was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Jauan Jennings and Samson Ebukam were also limited with ankle injuries.

