Cowboys vs 49ers injury report (Wednesday): Jayron Kearse limited, Jason Peters doesn’t practice

The Dallas Cowboys are within one game from returning the NFC title game for the first time since the 1995 season. This week it’s a classic rivalry restored as the Cowboys travel out west to face the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams enter the game with a relatively light injury report.

Jayron Kearse (left knee) said he “100 percent” is going to play Sunday. “I’m good. I’m feeling good.” — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) January 18, 2023

Dallas’ practice today was more of a walkthrough than a typical practice. Safety Jayron Kearse left last week’s game with a knee and was listed as a limited participant in practice today. His limited designation is a good sign to start the week and as of now, Kearse expects to play this weekend.

Offensive tackle Jason Peters injured his hip in the game on Monday night and did not practice on Wednesday. Also, DeMarcus Lawrence was cited as a limited participant with a foot injury.

Cowboys held a walkthrough today while preparing for 49ers on short week. If it was a practice, LT Jason Peters (hip) is an estimated non-participant. Limited: S Jayron Kearse (knee) and DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot). Everyone else on 53-man roster a full participant. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 18, 2023

Conversely, the 49ers appear to healthy for the most part. Javon Kinalw was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Jauan Jennings and Samson Ebukam were also limited with ankle injuries.