The Cowboys will have very little to complain about health-wise entering the divisional round of the playoffs, with only one player unavailable for practice in the days leading up to the date between Dallas and the San Francisco 49ers.

Jason Peters had to exit Dallas’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hip injury and has yet to return to the practice field, presenting a question mark regarding his ability to play on Sunday.

Safety Jayron Kearse is nursing a knee injury and has been limited in practice thus far into the week. Kearse has told media that despite his injury and practice schedule, he will undoubtedly be playing in Dallas’ next playoff game.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (knee) on percentage chance he plays Sunday: “100 percent.”



“I’m good. Feeling good. This is easier to handle than the first time.”



“We want to win it all. We’re craving a Super Bowl, that’s enough motivation for us.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 18, 2023

Both Peters and Kearse got work in with the Cowboys’ director of rehab on Thursday.

S Jayron Kearse and OT Jason Peters both working with #Cowboys director of rehabilitation Britt Brown. Kearse has a knee injury. Peter’s hurt his hip against Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/heFFx15Woz — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 19, 2023

DeMarcus Lawrence also has been limited in practice this week but it’s a movie that has been replaying on the DVR for the better part of the season, with Lawrence likely playing on Sunday barring any unforeseen changes to his minor foot and knee injuries.

The only new addition to the injury report from Wednesday was Quinton Bohanna, who is dealing with a knee injury but was still able to practice on Thursday. Bohanna was held out of the Wild Card round of the playoffs despite practicing the week before.