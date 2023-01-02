So, you're telling me there’s a chance?

On the heels of the Eagles loss to New Orleans, the path to winning the division — and perhaps to a bye in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs — for the Cowboys is simple. If Dallas can go on the road and beat the Commanders in Week 18 while the Eagles lose to the Giants as well, that will give the two rivals identical 13-4 records on the season. As such, the ‘Boys would have the tiebreaker for divisional record and would then take the NFC East crown. Beating the Commanders, assuming Dak Prescott is healthy and plays, should be a doable task for Dallas. The bigger question is if the Giants, who just clinched a playoff spot with their own Week 17 win, can hang with Philadelphia. Perhaps the biggest factor there is if Hurts is able to play in the regular-season finale or if it’ll be Minshew again — this in addition to whether or not New York sits any of their starters after clinching a postseason berth. But all told, the door is open for the Cowboys to win the NFC East heading into the final game of the regular season. If you’d have said that to the team or any fan a few weeks ago, they’d 100% have taken it.

Jerry World’s face-lift has officially been approved.

At the NFL’s annual winter meeting held in December, NFL owners approved the Cowboys’ plan to make $295 million worth of improvements to AT&T Stadium over the coming years. Not many details have been disclosed related to the acquisition or allocation of the funds, but the official website of AT&T Stadium says that the project is being funded privately by the Jones Family. ... As for the changes to AT&T Stadium, the overall look and feel of the venue will not change, and there will be no major interruptions to planned events. It seems as though the most major visual changes will be made to suites and premium spaces. The improvements to be made throughout the common areas of the stadium include: Upgrading the video board to 4K Refreshing all seven of the stadium’s pro shops Creating additional permanent concession stands and bars Updated finishes Enhanced technology displays

The Cowboys have masterfully worked the committee approach on offense.

Dallas has the best supporting cast among the five teams which have an elite yardage pair. There are just six teams that have at least 5 skill players (non-QBs) over 500 yards thus far: Buffalo Cincinnati Cleveland Dallas Kansas City Los Angeles Chargers Buffalo and Philadelphia would make this list if QBs were included, but I prefer to look at QB rushing yards as an add-on to their passing stats. The Cowboys stand alone Dallas is the only team on both lists; having two players over 1,300 yards from scrimmage while having three other players all over 500 yards from scrimmage. Pollard: 1,358 Lamb: 1,354 Ezekiel Elliott: 958 Noah Brown: 545 Dalton Schultz: 544

Unlike most resolutions, let’s see if Dallas can actually stick to theirs.

3. More consistency from non-CeeDee Lamb WRs Anyone else starting to trust TY Hilton more than any other non-CeeDee Lamb Cowboys receiver? With all due respect to Michael Gallup, who’s come up with the occasional touchdown and highlight-reel catch in 2022, he’s really struggling getting separation following ACL surgery. It’s duly noted Gallup tore his ACL in January, but Dak Prescott needs him to be a more reliable outlet going into the playoffs. Thursday’s win marked Gallup’s fifth-straight game with fewer than 50 receiving yards. He has three TDs during that stretch, but just one in the last four games. And in four of those fixtures, he’s managed less than 40 receiving yards. Whether it’s Gallup, Hilton, or Noah Brown (unlikely after his two-drop performance against Tennessee), the Cowboys need someone to take the pressure off CeeDee Lamb, who’s caught 28 of 32 targets for 346 yards and two TDS in the last three games. Dak’s passer rating when targeting CeeDee during that stretch? 132.6

Keep your eyes on the Broncos potentially poaching Dallas’ star coordinator.

It merited a celebration a year ago as a Dallas Cowboys coup when defensive coordinator Dan Quinn jumped off the Coaching Carousel, quit interviewing for a 2022 head coach job, and opted to stay another year at The Star. Among the reasons then? Owner Jerry Jones’ wallet. Will that work again in 2023? Quinn is quite obviously going to be a candidate for the Denver Broncos vacancy (NFL Network suggests a “big swing’’ three-man list also featuring Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh). Whether Quinn or the other candidates view the Broncos’ situation as attractive is to be determined. But this we know: Cowboys vs. Broncos in a Dan Quinn tug-of-war will not, contrary to what some in Denver seem to think, be about money. Two informed league sources stated to CowboysSI.com at this time last year that Quinn got a promise of a “substantial raise” to remain in Dallas … with the pledge likely in the form of a future arrangement should Quinn still be here in 2023. Jones last year insisted that Quinn was offered a head coaching job elsewhere but was convinced to stay. The owner also added, “He’s staying to be our coordinator for years to come’’ while suggesting that Quinn might someday get consideration for the top job in Dallas.

The good news is that the Sean Payton rumor mill is becoming less relevant by the week.

Unlike McCarthy in 2020 though, Sean Payton remains under contract with the New Orleans Saints after he stepped away from the franchise last year. If a team does want to bring him in to lead their program, they are going to have to surrender some sort of assets to acquire him and the latest word around the league is that it is going to take a first-round pick. Any team wanting to acquire Sean Payton is expected to have to trade a first rounder to the Saints. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 1, 2023 As a playoff team the Cowboys will not have a first-round pick within the top 18 selections so we are talking about what would be, at-best (from a New Orleans perspective), the 19th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (remember by the way that the Dolphins were docked their first-rounder so there are only 31 selections in the first round this year). That is not a cheap price. Additionally the Cowboys and Jerry Jones would have to take care of dismissing McCarthy which again would be something that Jerry would have to handle himself. Whether or not Jerry and Co. are comfortable hitting the restart on their coaching situation after back-to-back seasons of great regular-season success (in spite of some incredible challenges) is obviously up to them. As noted, playoff losses can make people do things they wouldn’t have otherwise.

