Cowboys Playoff Picture: Dallas and Washington kick off at 4:25pm ET in Week 18, parallel with Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys last won a football game themselves on Thursday night, but Sunday’s action in Week 17 was full of other types of victories for them.

Notably for the Cowboys the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings both lost which kept Dallas’ hopes of winning the NFC East and taking home the number one seed in the conference alive. First and foremost they have to win this week but will need some help to do anything besides rest as the #5 seed in the conference where they currently are.

Due to the number of variables all still left undetermined football fans have been waiting anxiously to know when all of these games will be happening and we finally found out on Monday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys will be visiting the Washington Commanders on in the afternoon slot on Sunday, 4:25pm ET to be specific. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers will be playing at the same time.

As noted the Cowboys have to win in order to accomplish anything more relative to their position within the NFC Playoff picture. If Dallas loses to Washington, who is already eliminated from playoff contention, then they are locked into the #5 seed.

If Dallas wins at Washington though AND the New York Giants (who are locked into the #6 seed in the conference and have nothing to gain or lose) are able to defeat the Eagles then the Cowboys will win the NFC East.

If that happens AND the San Francisco 49ers fall to the Arizona Cardinals then the Cowboys will be the #1 seed in the NFC. For what it’s worth Dallas, Philadelphia, and San Francisco are all the favorites in their respective games according to our friends at DraftKings.

Given that all three games will be happening simultaneously no team will be afforded the opportunity to know what they do or do not have to play for. The dominoes truly start with a Giant upset but if they do not push it then everything stays the way it is at the moment.

NFC Playoff Picture entering Week 18

Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) San Francisco 49ers (12-4) Minnesota Vikings (12-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) Dallas Cowboys (12-4) New York Giants (9-6-1) Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

If the Cowboys do wind up as the #5 seed they will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wildcard Round. Those Bucs are locked into their playoff position as the #4 seed in the conference but Todd Bowles said on Monday that they do not plan to rest starters. We will see how that goes.

Get ready for Sunday afternoon.