Week 17 has been an interesting one, and it ends with a big game between AFC powerhouses. The Bills and the Bengals play on Monday Night Football. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bills as 1.5-point favorites.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff have been picking games using Tallysight. Here are the picks and explanations for Monday Night Football.

Dave Halprin - Nothing more than a gut pick on this one. Both teams are quality, but the Bills are the pick.

Matt Holleran - We’re in for a treat on MNF tonight. This games features the best regular season matchups of the year as the Bills and Bengals battle it out for the number one seed in the AFC. I think we see a classic shootout in this game as Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are both at their best. In the end, I think these teams are so even I’m siding with the home team. Give me the Bengals.

David Howman - I’m still not buying into the Bengals as legitimate contenders, as they’ve played a lot of bad teams during their current win streak. The Bills haven’t faced a murderer’s row either but they’ve looked much more dominant. Buffalo is still the team to beat in the AFC, and I’m taking them in this game without much hesitation.

Brian Martin - This MNF matchup is the best of the best of the AFC between two legit Super Bowl contenders. While I can see this game going either way, I believe the Bills high-octane aerial attack is too much for the Bengals secondary to contain. Because of that, I’ll take Buffalo by two scores.

RJ Ochoa - These are two of the best teams in the NFL but both of them are certainly capable of making mistakes. Buffalo flew a bit close to the sun last week against Chicago while the Bengals almost completely collapsed against the Patriots and falling down 17-0 early the week before against the Buccaneers. All of that said right now I trust Cincinnati just a bit more but like everyone else I am hoping for a great game more than anything.

Tom Ryle - Two of the top teams in the entire league meet tonight. But both clearly can come out flat. Cincinnati has more to play for as there is still a chance the Ravens overtake them for their division, but I’m going to give the nod to Buffalo. That just seems the way it should go, but as we saw on Sunday, things don’t always go according to expectations.