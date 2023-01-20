The Cowboys at 49ers matchup looks like it’ll be one between two of the healthiest teams left in the NFL Playoffs, with each team fielding almost all of its 53-man rosters at the exact right time.

On the Dallas side, Jason Peters has been ruled out with an hip injury. Luckily, the offensive line has had to shift around so much this season due to injuries that this won’t be a brand-new scheme that the players will have to adjust to on the fly. Still, Peters proved worthwhile for the Cowboys as a mid-season pickup even if he can’t finish this playoff run.

DeMarcus Lawrence has been cleared for action even after being limited in practice this week, but Jayron Kearse is officially questionable. Kearse claimed that he will 100% be out there on Sunday, but there is some hesitancy from the Dallas medical staff. Time will tell if he will be able to support the Cowboys’ secondary on Sunday.

For the 49ers, not many teams can boast a roster as healthy as their team. San Francisco’s receiver threat Jauan Jennings has been limited in practice with an ankle injury but appears to be ready for action against Dallas.

The only worry for the 49ers’ roster is cornerback Ambry Thomas, who also missed the Wild Card round with an ankle issue.