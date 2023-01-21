In case you were somehow unaware, the Dallas Cowboys are going to play a game on Sunday and the winner gets to go to the NFC Championship Game. Considering the fact that the Cowboys have not been there in 27 years, this is sort of a big deal.

The San Francisco 49ers stand in Dallas’ way though, which is why Sunday is going to be incredibly stressful. If the Cowboys are successful they will be a game away from the Super Bowl and will have to go through one of their division rivals to get there.

This was known when this week began as the other Divisional Round matchup in the NFC was between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, both members of the NFC East. We have been waiting all week to see the Cowboys play and while we still have to wait a little bit longer for that, we at least know their future if they are fortunate enough to get past the 49ers.

If the Dallas Cowboys beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday they will visit the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game

It has been a rocky month and a half or so for the Eagles as they have managed Jalen Hurts’ injury status, but they emerged from their first-round bye and took down the Giants for the first playoff win of the Nick Sirianni era. That was enough for them to host the title game.

The Cowboys lost their game in Philadelphia earlier this season, but as we all know it is a difficult game to properly evaluate considering Cooper Rush played quarterback as opposed to Dak Prescott.

Many have wanted to see a rubber match between the Cowboys and Eagles considering Jalen Hurts missed the game between the two (which the Cowboys won) at AT&T Stadium on Christmas Eve. An opportunity for both teams to have their starting quarterbacks and to do so with a ticket to the Super Bowl on the line is about as intense of a thing as you could draw up.

The Cowboys started off this playoff run by getting rid of the narrative that they couldn’t beat Tom Brady. If they manage to get through the 49ers, who ended their season a year ago. there would be no more fitting cherry on top than beating the Eagles at their place and celebrating a trip to the Super Bowl.