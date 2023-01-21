On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys made a few roster moves as they approach game time with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Cowboys also elevating CB Xavier Rhodes and C/G Brock Hoffman from practice squad. Aviante Collins and Hoffman give the team eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s playoff game at 49ers. Josh Ball the other reserve. https://t.co/C8r370dyca — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 21, 2023

Like last week, the Cowboys are elevating cornerback Xavier Rhodes from the practice squad. Rhodes did see some time last week, especially after Jayron Kearse went out with an injury. The Cowboys played Israel Mukuamu as the third corner in the slot for the beginning part of that game. Kearse has said that he is playing even though he is listed as questionable, so it will be interesting to see which way Dan Quinn goes with the secondary this week.

The Cowboys also needed some help on the offensive line with Jason Peters unable to go this week because of injury. Aviante Collins was signed to the 53-man roster. A spot was opened up fro him after the Cowboys released corner Trayvon Mullen. The Cowboys also brought up Brock Hoffman from the practice squad to reach eight offensive linemen for Sunday.