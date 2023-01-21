 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys roster moves: Dallas elevates Xavier Rhodes, signs Aviante Collins to 53-man roster

The Cowboys made some moves prior to the playoff game versus the 49ers.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: DEC 11 Texans at Cowboys Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys made a few roster moves as they approach game time with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Like last week, the Cowboys are elevating cornerback Xavier Rhodes from the practice squad. Rhodes did see some time last week, especially after Jayron Kearse went out with an injury. The Cowboys played Israel Mukuamu as the third corner in the slot for the beginning part of that game. Kearse has said that he is playing even though he is listed as questionable, so it will be interesting to see which way Dan Quinn goes with the secondary this week.

The Cowboys also needed some help on the offensive line with Jason Peters unable to go this week because of injury. Aviante Collins was signed to the 53-man roster. A spot was opened up fro him after the Cowboys released corner Trayvon Mullen. The Cowboys also brought up Brock Hoffman from the practice squad to reach eight offensive linemen for Sunday.

