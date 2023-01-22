Cowboys vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Two of the NFL’s best franchises historically meet once again in a big game. The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers franchises have 10 Super Bowl championships between them (five each) and they have met in the playoffs numerous times in big games.

Last year, the 49ers defeated the Cowboys in a Wild Card game, 23-17, setting the stage for the Cowboys to seek some revenge in this Divisional Round matchup. The Cowboys got here by blasting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 while the 49ers blew out the Seattle Seahawks 41-23.

Dak Prescott found his game again after a regrettable Week 18 performance and the Cowboys defense once again looked elite as they harassed Tom Brady. That put some wind in the Cowboys’ sails, but the 49ers are the hottest team around riding an 11-game win streak.

It’s going to be a fascinating game to watch between two evenly matched teams. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cowboys as 4-point underdogs in this contest.

Here is what you need to know for the game.

Date: Jan 22nd, 2023

Game time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Location: Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV channel: FOX, FOX Deportes

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | NATIONAL RADIO Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic, Ed Werder (field reporter) } Dallas SiriusXM 82 or 225 and the SXM App | San Francisco SiriusXM 83 or 227 and the SXM App | National SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (13-5)

49ers record: (14-4)

Odds: Dallas +4, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 29 - 49ers 27

